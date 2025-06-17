Offset shares video of baby Blossom after Cardi B posts first glimpse of their daughter on Instagram

Cardi B recently shared photos of her third child with Offset on Instagram on June 16, 2025. The estranged couple welcomed Blossom, their youngest daughter, last year in September. This happened a few months after Cardi announced that she had filed for divorce from Offset.

According to Billboard, while Cardi B had previously given glimpses of her baby's name to the public, this was the first time she revealed her face. The caption of the post read:

"It is you Miss Blossom Belles [flower emoji]."

Meanwhile, the American rapper's estranged husband, Offset, had also taken to his social media platform to share photos and a clip of Blossom. He uploaded a clip of the baby to his Instagram story and captioned it by writing:

"MS. BLOSSOM [flower emoji]."

He further shared a few photos, in which the baby could be seen wearing a pink-colored onesie.

Blossom's clip shared by Offset on his Instagram story (Photo via Instagram/@offsetyrn)

Blossom was seen wearing the same onesie in the photos uploaded by Cardi B. Along with that, the baby also reportedly had a Louis Vuitton scarf with a pink bow on socks.

The series of pictures that Cardi shared did not just include Blossom, but also her older children. In one photo, Kulture was seen posing by the poolside in a matching LV headband and handbag. The rapper also uploaded photos of her son, Wave, in a pair of Timberland boots.

Cardi B recently opened up about how the divorce from Offset had been impacting her life

While Cardi B seemed quite happy and content with her latest Instagram posts involving her children, she got candid about her life on a recent Instagram live session. According to an article by AllHipHop, dated June 15, Cardi revealed that while the divorce was stressful, she had a lot of positive things going on in her life.

The Bodak Yellow rapper additionally stated:

"Is the divorce stressing me out? Yeah, maybe. But all the good things that's going on right now in my life make me forget all about that. I got so many good things. I'm having such a good time. I'm having so much fun."

She further elaborated on the positive aspects of her life, including her children. Talking about her kids with Offset, Cardi B said that she had some "gorgeous" and "smart" children. She also highlighted the fact that she was quite wealthy as well.

The rapper continued:

"My love life is cool right now. I got very good friends. I could buy whatever the f*ck I want to buy. The only bad karma right now is that I’m fat."

During the live session, Cardi B also updated her fans about her reported upcoming song, Outside. She explained that a snippet of it was reportedly leaked, and her label wanted her to release it since fans loved it. However, the rapper confirmed that she wasn't sure if she was going to release it or not.

As for Blossom's photos on Cardi B's Instagram feed, netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting how adorable the kids were looking, particularly the baby. Celebrities like Lil Durk's partner India Royale and rapper Latto were also among those who commented under the post.

