"Yall can’t stand how hard I step???" — Cardi B calls out online trolls who post edited photos of her on X

Cardi B has responded after a couple of her photos, that were edited, made it to social media platforms like X. A now suspended user with the handle @ordinarycourt, shared two photos of the rapper on May 7, 2025. According to reports by Update Them, the user even wrote a caption for the post which read:

"This can't be real omg."

Cardi B reacted to trolls, (Image via @iamcardib/X)

Meanwhile, Cardi reacted to the photos and asked if she was that "bad of a b*tch" that users edited her photos to apparently criticise her. The rapper even posted a video of herself along with the tweet.

Cardi appeared makeup free in the video and also had a wig on. She wrote in the caption of the post uploaded on May 8:

"Am I really that bad of a bitch that y’all always gotta edit my pictures to fake try to humble me wit insults on this app? Anyways no filter, no makeup, just me and this wig I had on for days. THANK YOU!!"

While a netizen reacted to this tweet by Cardi B, she hit back with a second tweet posted on May 8, hours after the first one. The user called her "insecure" reacting to the video that the rapper uploaded. In the second follow-up tweet, Cardi said that she wondered if she was "insecure" or she made others feel insecure. She wrote:

"I’m insecure or do I make yall insecure to the point that you gotta go pull up my pictures then open a app and edit them because yall can’t stand how hard I step???"

Both the posts by Cardi have received millions of views as of now. While the video amassed more than 8 million views, the second tweet has been viewed over a million times.

Last year Cardi B bashed trolls for apparently sharing edited images of her daughter Kulture

Kulture is Cardi B and Offset's oldest child, who was born in 2018. In November 2024, the rapper appeared on X spaces and lashed out at netizens who had allegedly posted inappropriate images of Kulture with her dad Offset. Cardi, who sounded furious, was heard saying:

"Y'all take things too f*cking far. That sh*t be pissing me the f*ck off."

According to reports by AllHipHop, published at the time, the rapper said that she had been trying her best to not "crash out." She further continued talking about these allegedly edited photos, and said:

"Y'all been f*cking doing edit[ed] pictures of my daughter getting f*cked by her dad on some real weirdo sh*t. Y’all been f*cking posting under pictures that y'all wish my daughter getting f*cking r*ped."

In separate news about Cardi B, she recently attended the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. The Bodak Yellow rapper was dressed up in a green Burberry suit posing for photos at the annual event. She also had a pair of green velvet tailored trousers and a silk devoré shirt on.

She had made headlines once again after being accused by netizens for being intoxicated on the red carpet. According to The Daily Mail, the rapper, however, denied the claims through an Instagram comment and clarified that she was just "tired and drowsy."

