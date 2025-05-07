"IM GOING INSANE TODAY" - Fans praise BTS' Jin's visuals in new photo sketch for upcoming album ECHO

On May 7, 2025, BIGHIT Music released photo sketches for BTS' Jin's upcoming album, ECHO, through Weverse and official social media accounts. The photographs are creating waves among netizens, who are praising the BTS member for his visuals.

The BTS vocalist is seen donning different looks in this pictorial for his second solo release, ECHO. The photo sketch teasers feature him with a messy, long hairstyle and experimenting with various outfits, from denim to leather.

The official notice for the album, ECHO, which will be dropped on May 16, 2025, states:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

Fans took to social media to discuss the Moon singer's visuals in the latest pictorial. One fan remarked that they are going "insane".

"GIVE ME TWO SECONDS PLEASE IM GOING INSANE TODAY," commented the fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, with fans calling these the best pictures ever released by a BTS member.

"The audacity to be this gorgeous, pose so invitingly and think we’ll survive…" remarked another fan.

"I mean wth Kim Seokjin! Come @ me all you want, but I think he’s aced it and we’re in for the best photos a BTS member has ever released. Look at him," another fan reacted.

"Navigating through chaos with a calm soul," a fan wrote on X.

More fan reactions discussed the "duality" of the singer, while others commented on his striking appearance.

"We are getting contents back to back. It's so good to be an ARMY. Also EXCUSE ME SIR WTH!!!!" exclaimed a fan.

"I can not handle this level of handsome, my gawd!! And I am SO excited for Echo!!!" added another fan.

"So, the duality is strong: Car Jin contemplating existence vs. Fur Collar Jin ready to conquer it. We're definitely getting mixed signals, but we're not complaining," wrote a fan on X.

More about BTS Jin's solo activities after his discharge from the military enlistment

After his discharge in June 2024, the singer hosted a fan event at Jamsil Arena to mark BTS's 11th anniversary. He also served as a torchbearer for the South Korean delegation at the Summer Olympics in Paris. He appeared in the spin-off of Run BTS called Run Jin, which airs every Tuesday at 9 pm KST.

In October 2024, he released an extended version of his popular 2021 track, Super Tuna. He dropped his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The album contained six tracks and was supported by two singles, I'll Be There (released in October 2024) and Running Wild (released in November 2024).

Running Wild became the singer's second entry on the US Hot 100 at No.35. The album peaked at No.2 on the Billboard US World Album Chart. The Awake singer appeared as a guest on the variety show, Handsome Guys, and also sang the theme song for the drama series, When The Stars Gossip.

In other news, the BTS vocalist is all set to embark on a concert tour, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour starting on June 28, 2025, and ending in Amsterdam on August 10, 2025.

