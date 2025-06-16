"Is the divorce stressing me out?" — Cardi B opens up about how the split with Offset is affecting her life

While Cardi B recently went Instagram-official with NFL player Stefon Diggs, she addressed her divorce from Offset during a TikTok livestream over the weekend. The YouTube page BardiFierce posted a clip of Cardi's livestream on June 15, 2025, where she opened up about how the separation has affected her life.

“Is the divorce stressing me out? Yeah, maybe. But all the good things that’s going on right now in my life make me forget all about that. I got so many good things. I’m having such a good time. I’m having so much fun,” the rapper said.

Her comments followed a comment from a viewer who said that Cardi was facing karma. In response, the rapper mentioned that she was going to shoot a music video in less than a week and added that her children are "gorgeous, beautiful, and smart."

Trending

Cardi added that she's rich enough to buy anything she wants and that her "love life is cool right now," further counting the presence of good friends. She said that the only bad karma for her at the moment was her weight and her divorce.

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset got married in September 2017. The female rapper first filed for divorce in September 2020 but later reconciled with Offset. However, the couple filed for divorce again in July 2024.

On August 1, 2024, Cardi announced her third pregnancy amid reports of her divorce, indirectly confirming her separation with a statement in her caption that read:

"With every ending comes a new beginning!"

Moreover, a representative for the Drip rapper told AP News in August 2024 that the divorce wasn't the result of "any one particular incident" but rather a long-time coming, amicable decision.

Cardi B comments on dropping unreleased track Outside after snippet leak incident

Cardi B has been teasing her sophomore album for some time, having announced during an Instagram Live in November 2024 that the project would drop in 2025.

Recently, snippets of her unreleased track called Outside were leaked in May 2025, and Cardi addressed the leak during her TikTok livestream this weekend. The rapper said:

“I don’t even, I don’t care much for the song, everybody loves it,” she said. “And that’s actually one of the things that my label wants. They want me to drop the song because they love the reaction of it."

She continued:

"I mean, I might drop it, I might not, I don’t know. But when your label is excited for you to drop, when they really want you to drop, that’s always a great thing.”

The last time Cardi B gave an update about her upcoming project was in May 2025, when she shared that the album was delayed because she was waiting for her collaborator's verses.

Additionally, the UP rapper mentioned that she wasn't going crazy about the artists featured on her album because she loves them. However, she sounded impatient during the X Spaces session where she discussed the delay.

Moreover, in April 2025, Cardi B talked about surprise features on her album via another X Spaces session. Dubbing the collaborations as "really good," Cardi said:

“I don’t have a lot of features but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before. And the ones that I have not worked before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all."

While Cardi B and Offset's divorce has been a messy affair, with the pair often taking shots at each other, she seems to have found happiness in her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

The pair was recently seen cheering for the New York Knicks during their game against the Boston Celtics on May 12, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More