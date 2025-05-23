Did Cardi B allegedly turn down a collaboration request from Doechii? Viral claim explored

On May 21, 2025, a popular X account claimed Cardi B allegedly refused to collaborate with Doechii for a song, reportedly calling the 26-year-old an "industry plant."

Ad

For the unversed, industry plant is a term for artists who receive mainstream fame inorganically, not for their music but because of their record label's push through media.

The X account @TheeeStarrr, a self-proclaimed parody account, tweeted on Wednesday that Cardi B's alleged collaboration rejection "deeply saddened" Doechii.

However, neither of them said anything about the rumored collab or addressed the recent rumor.

skinny legend @@TheeeStarrr Cardi B just recently declined a collaboration request from Doechii. Cardi told Doechii that she’s not big enough to collaborate with big artists. Cardi later added: I don’t work with industry plants. This deeply saddened Doechii.

Ad

Trending

Previously, Kanye West called Cardi B an industry plant. According to Complex's October 2, 2023, report, a clip from West's unreleased 2018 documentary was leaked.

In the clip, he stated that the Illuminati allegedly planted the rapper, and after reportedly replacing Nicki Minaj, she didn't know what to do with her career.

"Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati. She don't write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, 'f*ck them and get some money.' She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn't know what to do, and she has no idea what the f*ck is going on," West stated in the leaked clip.

Ad

What did Doechii say about Cardi B in the past?

Doechii accepting her first Grammy Award at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - (Image via Getty)

Doechii was nominated in three categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. She won the Best Rap Album, making her the third female rapper to win in the category. The award was presented by Cardi B, who won it in 2019 for her album Invasion of Privacy.

Ad

After her first Grammy win, E! News asked the rapper if she received any advice from Cardi B. Doechii replied that while she didn't receive advice from her, she respects Cardi's music journey and stated that it inspires her.

"She hasn't given me any advice, but I think in general, just her whole come-up story from where she came from, being in the Bronx, to building herself up in her career is inspiring in itself. I think that's enough of a message that anything is possible," Doechii said.

Ad

On March 29, 2025, Doechii again followed in Cardi's footsteps as she received the Woman of the Year award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music gala event. She became the second rap artist to receive the award after Cardi B in 2020.

While accepting the award, Doechhi seemingly addressed industry plant allegations. The rapper stated that fame and achievements came to her because of her hard work, and they were not the result of a "machine."

Ad

"We are the creatives, we are the executives and we are the innovators who are just as central to this industry as the men. Clock it! And I want everybody to hear me clearly when I say that it is not a button, it is our brains. It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it is our vulnerability. And it is not an agenda, it's God!" Doechii said.

Ad

Doechii told Variety in December 2024 that her debut album will be released in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More