Doechii's video, where she was seen scrambling to hide her outfit before walking the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 25, 2025, went viral. However, it wasn't for her outfit but for yelling at her team to gather more umbrellas, so she could hide her look from the paparazzi.

As the video went viral, which showed how she curtly shouted, "Give me another umbrella—now! I need more f**king umbrellas," people started critiquing her online about her alleged treatment of her assistants. However, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the Anxiety singer made light of the situation. She posted a video of herself looking at the camera and putting her hands up.

She also wrote the words, "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas," over the clip. In a subsequent post, she put "all jokes aside" via a written message, saying that she is "so so so proud" of her glam team and the LV team, adding that "a time was had" at the Met before adding a purple umbrella emoji.

Meanwhile, fans are looking for an apology from the Grammy-winning singer, with an X user saying that her post was not it.

"This is not a way to apologize for swearing and demanding things that you think you're entitled to. Someone needs to ego her," an X user commented.

More netizens online blasted the singer for being "immature and dismissive" with her non-apology, further alleging that fame has gone to her head. Another netizen called her out for not apologizing.

"Immature and dismissive. It's very disappointing that she's acting like she wasn't wrong and has decided to make excuses," a user on X said.

"Shame her PR team didn't advise her to just own it and make an apology, even if it was an 'It was intended that way' comment. Kinda still seems a little bit like the fame's gone to her head," another X user commented.

"She even tried to defend herself instead of apologizing," an X user added.

However, some Doechii fans came to the singer's rescue, with one commenter saying that she handled it well. Meanwhile, another one called out the haters, saying that their hate towards the Denial is a River singer is "so forced."

"She handled it well. Everyone has tough moments," a user on X said.

"The hate she's getting is just so forced. But I guess people love to tear down successful women," another X user commented.

More from Doechii's 2025 Met Gala appearance

Grammy-winning singer Doechii attended the star-studded 2025 Met Gala event on Monday, May 5, 2025. She stepped out on the red carpet on what was her Met Gala debut in full Louis Vuitton. According to the brand's Instagram post about the singer's look, who was referred to as a "Friend of the House," it was a "modern interpretation of the courtly habit à la Française."

She wore a grey-blue short suit with a Louis Vuitton monogram tuxedo jacket paired with tailored shorts in the classic LV damier and a white LV belt. Doechii also picked a burgundy pussybow to complete her outfit, along with buckled shoes and knee-high socks in the same shade. According to Vogue's feature on her look, the singer carried a cigar in one hand and a mini Speedy bag in the other.

As per the singer's post on Instagram about her 2025 Met Gala look, it was designed by Pharrell Williams, and her styling was courtesy of celebrity stylist Sam Woolf.

Doechii recently released her Anxiety music video, which included references to the 2011 classic from Gotye, Somebody That I Used to Know, and The Shining.

