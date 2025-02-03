"Parody Nicki Minaj song" — Netizens react to Doechii dropping new song Nosebleeds to celebrate Grammy win

Doechii recently released a new song titled Nosebleeds to celebrate her first Grammy win at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025. The Tampa rapper won Best Rap Album for her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, making history as the third female artist to win in this category.

Her new track, Nosebleeds, was released by Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records just hours after her victory. The song addresses those who doubted her, featuring lyrics that reflect her triumph.

"Hopped out thе swamp, gave the b***h props/ "Doechii, where you been?", "Doechii went pop"/ "Will she ever lose?" Man, I guess we'll never know/ "Will she lose her cool?" I guess we'll never/ Guess we'll never know, guess we'll never see the day that Doechii crown falls/ Guess you'll never live to see the day Doechii loses."

According to Genius Lyrics, the line, "Everyone wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn't win/ I guess we'll never—" is reportedly inspired by Kanye West's 2005 Grammy acceptance speech when his debut album, The College Dropout, won Rap Album of the Year.

Doechii's new song was met with mixed reviews after its release. Some accused her of allegedly trying to sound like fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, with one user posting on X:

"Parody Nicki Minaj song."

Many agreed with this sentiment, with Minaj's fans urging her to take legal action against the rapper for allegedly copying her flow.

"Nicki needs to start suing," one person wrote.

"This is so nicki coded," another person added.

"Nicki influence crazy Also mad confidence making the song before actually winning," someone else commented.

"Why she tryna copy Nicki Minaj’s flow," another user posted.

Meanwhile, others criticized people who compared her to Nicki Minaj, praising the rapper for her song.

"Yall hate anything that aint the same 5 n****s," one person tweeted.

"Where in all f**k do yall hear Nicki at???????? This girl sound like herself stop the comparisons," another person added.

"Dawg I love this girls artistry," someone else commented.

"Now THIS! Is how you supposed to move when you get your moment , ALL GAS NO BREAKS I’m so proud of her ! I wish her the ultimate success," another person said.

"Anything is possible" — Doechii during her Grammys acceptance speech

Doechii made history as the third female artist to win Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys, following Lauryn Hill's 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and Cardi B's 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The 26-year-old TDE rapper acknowledged her milestone in her acceptance speech, saying:

“This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won...three women have won — Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii.”

During her speech, she introduced herself as the "Swamp Princess" and highlighted the talent in her hometown of Tampa, Florida. The rapper also thanked her mom, who accompanied her on stage to receive the award.

She added that she put her heart and soul into the mixtape, dedicating herself to sobriety to finish her project. She ended her speech with an encouraging message for up-and-coming Black female artists, urging them to follow their dreams and disregard any stereotypes forced onto them.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud," the rapper said.

The rapper received three Grammy nominations in 2025, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for the mixtape's lead single, Nissan Altima. However, Chappell Roan won Best New Artist, while Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us took home Best Rap Performance. She also performed Catfish and Denial is a River during the 2025 Grammys.

Doechii released her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, in August 2024 through TDE and Capitol Records. The album was a critical success, receiving a 7.0 rating on Pitchfork and a 4/5 star rating on Rolling Stone.

