"Is this a compliment?" — Internet confused over Cardi B's reaction to a young woman recreating her Met Gala 2023 dress

Cardi B is known to be interactive with her fans, and in a recent instance of the same, the rapper reacted to a young woman recreating her 2023 Met Gala outfit. Cardi had sported four different outfits at the 2023 Met, wherein her first ensemble, while leaving the hotel, was a pink tulle column gown by Miss Sohee.

The rapper's fan recreated the pink outfit, which was reposted by one of her fan pages. Reposting and responding to the same, Cardi wrote:

"Ugh she sickening ….How yall be so young and c*nt ?….I wasn’t this c*nt when I was a teenage bug."

Cardi's cryptic response to fan recreating 2023 Met Gala outfit (Image via X/@iamcardib)

Netizens took to X to express their opinions on Cardi's comment, wherein an X user expressed confusion and tweeted:

"Is this a compliment?"

"@grok please break down Cardi B’s response about being young and the c word? Is it a compliment of some sort?" an X user asked xAI's conversational chatbot.

"Now I may be getting old, but wtf does ‘young and c*nt’ even mean?!!!" another X user questioned.

"That’s sad that you don’t appreciate when someone admires you and for a woman on your platform to use it degrade this young woman is disgusting," an internet user commented.

On the other hand, fans of the rapper inquired about the release of her next album.

"Girl announce the album or don’t post at all," an X user tweeted.

"Where is the album cardi," a netizen mentioned.

"WOMAN, RELEASE THE F*CKIN ALBUM!" another netizen remarked.

Cardi B hints at features with other artists being the reason for delay behind sophomore album

On March 31, 2025, Cardi B shed some light on her long-awaited sophomore album via an X Spaces session, hinting at the features on her album. She mentioned that she was working with a mix of artists whom she had and hadn't collaborated with before.

Additionally, during an Instagram session in May 2025, Cardi expressed her frustration over the features, stating she "really" needed them. Expanding on why she was pissed, the WAP rapper said:

"And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now!"

Addressing the artists she's collaborating with, Cardi said:

"Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s–t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

The rapper also praised her upcoming album during the Instagram Live session, calling the project "iconic" and "so good." Cardi B said that her team almost cried listening to the album and that there were "no skips" on it.

Emphasizing how hard she had worked on the project, Cardi said:

“I put my whole p*ssy on it! I rapped with the bottom of my p*ssy! So hurry up!”

While Cardi B has hinted at multiple features on her sophomore album and what is causing the holdup behind its release, the rapper is yet to drop a name for the project or announce a timeline for the same.

