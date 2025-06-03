"It is not a flex" — DJ Akademiks reacts to Cardi B going Instagram official with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B recently confirmed her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs via an Instagram post on June 2, 2025. While the rapper's official announcement declaring her relationship with Diggs amassed a lot of traction, DJ Akademiks reacted to the same via livestream.

Ad

In a clip from Akademiks' livestream, he scoured through Cardi's IG post and said:

"Cardi, it is not a flex. Like I get it, Stephan's got money, it's not a flex. Let me tell you this for women, and this is the problem, this is why it's so hard to do dating these days. Offset put a ring on that finger, Cardi, you ain't flexing on not a motherf*cking person till that n*gga put a ring on your finger."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Akademiks proceeded to say that there is no bigger flex compared to when a man chooses a woman to be the mother of his kids and his wife. The podcaster alleged that Stefon Diggs has indulged in similar behavior with partners of other rappers. He added that he's commenting on the situation out of his love for Cardi and Offset.

DJ Akademiks alleged that Cardi B is trying to get Offset mad by posting photos with Stefon Diggs. Akademiks addressed the female rapper, saying that she'll get "no points" till she gets the NFL player to put a ring on her finger. Siding with Offset on this subject, Akademiks said:

Ad

"You could say Offset was the worst, whatever. That n*gga seen something in you to put a ring on your finger. That n*gga was down to make you his wife if any n*gga you turn up with don't do the same, you just played yourself."

Offset comments on Cardi B making it Instagram official with NFL player Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spotted together during Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Game on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

While Cardi B's fans have expressed happiness over the rapper celebrating a new beginning with Stefon Diggs, her former husband, Offset, attempted to take a dig at her relationship with the NFL player.

Ad

On June 2, 2025, Offset shared two posts on X, seemingly targeted at Cardi. According to The Independent, these posts are currently deleted. The first X post was reportedly a GIF of a man throwing a basketball out of the frame, reading "Today I’ll pass.” Additionally, Offset's second tweet read:

"Good roll out n PR."

Shortly after Offset's posts, Cardi B's current beau, Stefon Diggs, took to his Instagram Story and shared a black and white picture of himself catching a football. Netizens speculated that the NFL player's IG story was a response to Offset.

Ad

Ad

While multiple public spats and disagreements between Offset and Cardi B have followed their divorce announcement, Cardi recently alleged that her former husband was texting her current beau. As per People magazine, the WAP rapper told her fans during an X Spaces session on March 29, 2025:

"Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having s*x. That’s the kind of s*it that I was dealing with for the past two months."

Ad

Cardi B also claimed that Offset had been harassing her and the man she was seeing for months. Moreover, she alleged that her ex-husband was FaceTiming her with his current girlfriend.

Offset and Cardi B got married in September 2017 and announced their divorce in July 2024. Moreover, the former couple share three children: daughter Kulture, son Wave, and a newborn daughter who Cardi welcomed in September 2024.

The female rapper initially confirmed her relationship with Stefon Diggs during a Knicks game in May 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More