Stefon Diggs seemingly trolls Offset’s allegations that his relationship with Cardi B is a publicity stunt following recent IG post

Stefon Diggs has seemingly trolled Offset after his posts regarding the former and Cardi B. Offset suggested in now-deleted tweets that the relationship between Stefon and Cardi is a publicity stunt.

The female rapper posted a carousel of pictures and videos on her Instagram account on Sunday, June 1. It also featured a picture of her with Stefon Diggs. After the post, Offset shared a couple of posts on X, seemingly about the couple.

He first wrote:

"Good roll out n PR"

He then shared a GIF of a basketball player passing the ball, with the text in the foreground reading:

"Today I Pass"

Diggs, however, shared an Instagram story that showed a player catching a ball.

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset were married for six years before the former filed for divorce in 2024. They also have three kids together, with the third being born in September 2024.

Cardi B responds to spousal support request from Offset in their divorce

A report in TMZ recently stated that Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is asking for spousal support in his divorce from Cardi B. The Breakfast Club then posted on Instagram on May 30:

"A spokesperson from Offset’s team says 'He doesn’t need the money. This was filed because Cardi B was trying to come at him on things that were not fair [in court]'"

The WAP singer then shared her thoughts on X Spaces later that day. She told her fans (via PEOPLE):

"The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*** n*** and his f*** ass team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his b*tch *ss — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf***er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f**king p**** ass n****."

"Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f***ing slow, n****. When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."

The couple got married in 2017, and incidentally, they also filed for divorce in 2020 but then called it off.

Cardi B on her and Offset's children amidst divorce

The singer also spoke about Offset's relationship with their kids during her time on X Spaces. She mentioned that she wants her three kids to have both parents available, but also alleged that Offset has stood them up multiple times.

She said (via PEOPLE):

"There is not one day he's not allowed to see my kids, okay? He stood up my kids three times ... You talk to the kids almost every single day. You call the kids almost every single day. I allow you to talk to the kids every single day. If I allow you to talk to the kids, why would I not allow you to see the kids?"

The couple has three kids: daughter Kulture Kiari (6), son Wave Set (3), and another daughter born in September 2024.

