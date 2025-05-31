"Did she go too far?"-Perez Hilton reacts as Cardi B wishes death on her estranged husband Offset

On May 31, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared his insights on Cardi B's remarks, following her husband's request for spousal support, amid their ongoing divorce.

Cardi B's relationship with Offset first fell apart when she filed for divorce on September 15, 2020. However, the two eventually got back together. The WAP rapper filed for divorce once again in July 2024. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Offset amended his response to Cardi's divorce petition in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court, requesting alimony from her, as reported by TMZ on May 29.

Subsequently, on May 30, Cardi B went on a heated rant on X Spaces where she discussed claims made by Offset's team, as reviewed on The Breakfast Club podcast. The Migos rapper's team stated that the rapper only decided to amend his response because "Cardi B is asking for everything," according to People Magazine.

"The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f**** n***** and his f**** a*s team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his b*tch a*s — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf****er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f***ing p****ass n****."

Cardi B added:

"Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f***ing slow, n****. When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."

Reviewing Cardi's comments, Perez Hilton remarked:

"Did she go too far, wishing him in a [death] in a slow, painful way? Was that a bit much?"

Cardi B's remarks, explored

In the same heated rant about her husband's alimony request, Cardi B claimed that she "renewed divorce papers," and asked for "no child support" to hasten the divorce, adding that Offset will be "allowed to see my kids."

She further claimed that the Migos rapper has seen their youngest child, Blossom, "only like five times," adding,

"There is not one day he's not allowed to see my kids, okay? He stood up my kids three times."

The Bodak Yellow rapper further claimed that Offset talks to their kids "every single day," adding that she wanted her children to feel loved by both her parents, "even if we're not together."

"And I've been trying to save your face... Stop playing, because you don't want to look like less of a bitch ass n****. You talk to the kids almost every single day. You call the kids almost every single day. I allow you to talk to the kids every single day. If I allow you to talk to the kids, why would I not allow you to see the kids?"

Cardi further defended herself, claiming that Offset is always welcome to her house to see their kids. She also questioned why the rapper has been asking for spousal support when the situation with the kids is not her fault, adding,

"It's not my fault you don't want to fly to New York."

According to People Magazine, Offset and Cardi B got married on September 20, 2017. They are parents to Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1.

