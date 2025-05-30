Is Cardi B richer than Offset? Perez Hilton calls songstress' estranged husband "broke" amid reports of him demanding "spousal support"

Cardi B and Offset’s divorce drama, according to American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton, recently took a “nasty turn.” As per Billboard, the Bad and Boujee rapper is now demanding that his songstress and estranged wife pay him spousal support.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, Perez Hilton shared a video on YouTube reacting to Offset’s recent alimony demand from Cardi B.

Talking about the recent development, the media personality discussed that the former Migos member owes both the state of Georgia and the IRS a “lot of money” in taxes.

Hilton, calling the singer “broke”, added:

“So this alimony will come at a real good time for him. Broke. And knowing Cardi, she probably didn't get a prenup. So the law is the law, and he is most likely entitled to half of what she earned during their marriage, which was a lot of money.”

The 32-year-old American musician, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, is notably one of the most successful female rappers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B has a net worth of $80 million from her music, television, and entrepreneurial projects.

On the other hand, Offset, who is best known for being a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, reportedly has a net worth of $40 million.

Perez Hilton details Offset's spousal demand from Cardi B

According to Perez Hilton, Offset didn't pay any taxes in 2021, neither to the local state nor the federal government.

He allegedly owes the IRS $1.572 million in unpaid taxes and $294,712 to the state of Georgia. The singer, as per Hilton, has also been hit with a federal tax lien.

In the video, Perez Hilton noted that the WAP artist filed for divorce from his estranged husband last August when she was pregnant.

“When she filed for divorce from him, she was pregnant. That's how bad things were. And also remember, this is not the first time she filed for a divorce. Cardi first filed that legal paperwork back in September of 2020, only to eventually withdraw and reconcile with her baby daddy.”

Cardi B and Offset’s divorce explored

Now, as Cardi B and Offset's bitter divorce is nearing the one-year mark, the rapper has reportedly filed an amended divorce response to Cardi’s petition earlier this month in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court.

Media outlet TMZ was the first to report that the updated filing does not specify an amount of alimony in the documents.

According to Bliiboard, Cardi’s representative, at the time of filing for the divorce, stated that it was, “not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

The female rapper, in August 2024, also asked for the primary custody of their three children, five-year-old daughter Kulture, two-year-old son Wave, and then-unborn daughter.

The Bodak Yellow artist also recently took to X and reposted a tweet from an X user calling out her estranged husband.

I’ll Always ❤️ My Mama! @cquiller1 The thing is: I don’t even think it’s about the money. Offset just wants to mess with Cardi because he’s in his feelings that she has moved on.

Expand Tweet

The duo also had an ugly spat on social media last December, as per the news outlet, where Offset claimed her estranged wife, “look[ed] like the h*e.”

Cardi also didn’t hold back and responded, “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d*ck?? You sound like a dummy.”

During the exchange, she also demanded that he sign the divorce papers.

Cardi B reportedly secretly married Offset on September 20, 2017. They were married for six years before she filed for a second divorce in the summer of 2024.

Now, as per E! News, the rapper on May 12, 2025, confirmed her new romance with Stefon Diggs, the NFL star, during a courtside date inside Madison Square Garden.

