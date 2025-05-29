Did Cardi B fans launch a petition to urge her to release her sophomore album? Everything to know as rapper says she is "upping" her security

Cardi B recently tweeted about upping her security after her fans seemingly launched a petition urging her to release her highly anticipated sophomore album. On May 28, 2025, a Change.org petition was created under the title "Urge Cardi B to Release Her Sophomore Album" and has received 557 signatures as of this article.

As news of the petition circulated on social media, Cardi B took to her X profile on May 28, 2025, to write that she was "seriously scared" of her fans, adding that she planned on "upping" her security.

"I’m seriously scared of yall….and I’m upping my security," she wrote.

Cardi B @iamcardib I’m seriously scared of yall….and I’m upping my security

The petition, started by Junito B, explained that the wait for the rapper's second album was "both exciting and agonizing." The description also claimed that seven years was a "long time for such a musical powerhouse to leave fans yearning for more." For the unversed, Cardi B last released her Grammy-winning debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018.

The petition also notified the rapper that her fans were ready for new music, writing:

"We understand the creative process takes time, and artists should never be rushed. But, Cardi, your fans are ready! Ready to embrace whatever new stories, beats, and surprises you have in store. This petition is a heartfelt plea to let us dive back into the world only you can create. We promise to support you, stream your music, and celebrate the new era that comes with your sophomore album."

Updates about Cardi B's upcoming album

Cardi B has been teasing her upcoming album for years. However, she has yet to announce an official release date as of this article. During an Instagram Live session in December 2022, the rapper revealed that she had anxiety over working for long hours while also parenting her two children, Kulture and Wave, whom she shares with rapper Offset.

She also spoke up about being unable to match the success of her debut album, adding that making music has become a job "that gives [her] anxiety."

“I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs. I just don’t like nothing. Like, nothing is good enough. I got so much f**king money saved up, I be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f**k.' Making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do.”

However, she has been teasing her new project since as early as 2023, claiming that she was scheduling a release sometime in 2024 during her interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning in September 2023.

While Cardi did not release an album in 2024, she welcomed her third child with Offset in September that year. Following the delivery, she revealed her plans for the new album, adding that it was "crunch time" in a social media post at the time, as reported by HipHop DX.

According to Hot97, Cardi B's company has reportedly trademarked "Defamation of Character" and "Intrusive Thoughts" for potential use on "pre-recorded record albums featuring music," leading fans to speculate about the name for the unreleased project. However, Cardi B has not revealed the name as of this article.

Over the last few months, the rapper has been giving fans updates about the sophomore album, recently claiming that the project was delayed due to features. During an Instagram Live in April 2025, Cardi B said:

“I really need these f**king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s**t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

During another livestream last week, Cardi B claimed that the delays weren't her fault, blaming it on bundles.

In an April interview with Billboard, Cardi B dubbed her upcoming project a "messy queen," adding that the album contained a lot of "unexpected" things with themes of being "a lover girl" and exploring herself again.

"I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen. I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again," the rapper said.

Following her relationship with Offset, which ended weeks before the birth of her third child, Cardi B is currently dating NFL star Stefon Diggs. The two publicly confirmed their relationship at a New York Knicks game earlier this month.

