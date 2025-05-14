DJ Akademiks thinks Offset "is losing the battle" when it comes to Cardi B after her public appearance with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were recently seen together on Monday, May 12, at the New York Knicks playoff game with the Boston Celtics. This appearance fueled the dating rumors between Cardi and Stefon. According to an article by The Mirror published May 13, the rapper had been spotted with the NFL player multiple times since her divorce from Offset last year.

Ad

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks was seen sharing his latest take on the dynamics surrounding Offset, Cardi B, and Stefon Diggs in a clip of a livestream, which was uploaded on X on May 14, 2025. In the stream, Akademiks claimed that Offset was "losing the battle."

"Offset is losing the battle when it comes to Cardi B. Now, I hate to call it a battle, but it becomes a PR battle," he commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Akademiks further added that most fans of his music wouldn't particularly care about his personal relationship.

"There's a whole thing called the Shade Room, Hollywood Unlocked, the Neighborhood Talk, Baller Alert, they all care about women and the women that these popular men deal with. Offset can't win," he said.

He continued that he had said this before and communicated the same to Offset as well. He then revealed that in an apparent conversation with Offset, he suggested that he date a famous woman in order to "cure" the situation.

Ad

Akademiks then cited the alleged conversation with Offset, in which the latter apparently claimed that the media houses were implying that he was still not over Cardi. According to Akademiks, men don't usually date from "celebrity to celebrity." However, for Cardi B, she had to find some "baller," possibly with "more money" as an "upgrade."

Akademiks further went about using Halle Bailey and DDG as examples to prove his point. He highlighted that while Halle's association with Brent Faiyaz had been getting the limelight, not much light was thrown on whoever DDG was with.

Ad

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were reportedly holding hands when they entered the arena on Monday

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at Game Four of Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks (Image via Getty)

In an article published May 13, The Mirror reported that while Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had made several appearances together before, the one on Monday seemed different. According to the outlet, the duo was holding hands while entering Madison Square Garden.

Ad

In a May 13 article, Glamour reported that the duo was seen holding hands on their way out of the Met Gala, as well. The outlet further reported that the duo seemingly spent Valentine's Day together, too.

Last year, in July, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, with whom she shares three children, for the second time. Cardi gave birth to her youngest child in September 2024, months after filing for divorce from Offset. This wasn't the first time that the pair had broken up. They had done the same multiple times in the past.

Ad

According to a Billboard article dated December 18, 2024, in October of that year, Cardi clarified that a reconciliation with Offset was highly unlikely.

"Slowly but surely, everybody gotta go their separate ways," she said on X Spaces.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the first time. This reportedly occurred shortly before their third anniversary. The pair secretly tied the knot in September 2017. Offset, however, later proposed to her on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in October 2017.

Several other stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Kendall Jenner, were also present at the game on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More