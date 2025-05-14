On Tuesday, May 13, Shia LaBeouf shared a screenshot of an email exchange between him and Timothee Chalamet two years ago (October 2023) on X. The Dune actor praised LaBeouf for his performance in a play, which Shia responded to in kind.

LaBeouf wrote in his caption that Chalamet was "doing better work than anyone alive" and claimed they were on good terms.

The screenshot of their email exchange was later shared by @PopBase and has since gone viral, receiving 120K views and 1.3K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Girl why did u call him doggy"

Some netizens praised LaBeouf for recognizing Timothee Chalamet's talent.

"Real recognizing real" - commented an X user.

"not him switching up now like he didn't drag him before... the turnaround is wild" - added another.

"Do they think they are Lorde or sumn who still uses emails?!" - wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others called the older actor out after he seemingly shaded him in an interview.

"Well who cares about this abuser Shia's opinion" - posted a fourth netizen.

"A 2 year old email proves they're good after he got done shading him in the press ? Shia is a mess and Hollywood chewed him up and spat him out" - replied a fifth one.

"Shia was Timothee, but the temper has ruined everything" - remarked a sixth user.

"Timothy he's a woman beater like do men in Hollywood have to do for other men to not worship them?" - questioned a seventh one.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf's tweet has over 1.9 million views and 2.3K likes. According to Yahoo! Life, the Transformers actor's tweet was an attempt to shut down the rumors of beef between Timothee Chalamet and him.

The rumors originated from LaBeouf's interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week, where he compared himself to Chalamet, claiming that the latter's pursuit of greatness was considered "cute" but his own pursuit wasn't.

Timothee Chalamet made a red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner

Shia LaBeouf's viral tweet comes a week after Timothee Chalamet made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, at the photocall for the 70th David di Donatello ceremony in Rome on Wednesday, May 7.

Kylie Jenner, who wore a plunging black gown for the event, walked the carpet hand-in-hand with beau, Timothee, dressed in a black velvet suit. The Wonka actor also won the Special David award for his illustrious career at the ceremony.

The couple's debut was much anticipated at the Met Gala, where Kylie appeared alone. A source close to the couple told DailyMail that Timothee Chalamet was initially considering joining the socialite but was ultimately "ecstatic" for not attending, saying:

"Timothée did consider going to the Met Gala, but he is a huge Knicks fan and Kylie knows this. Kylie didn't bother him to go with her and that's something he appreciates about her. She allows him to do his own thing."

Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala in a skin-tight corset dress from Ferragamo - an Italian fashion house - paired with a pair of £700 designer shoes. Meanwhile, Chalamet attended the Knicks' match against the Boston Celtics.

