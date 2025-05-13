What did Shia LaBeouf say about Timothée Chalamet? ‘Transformers’ star clears up feud rumors by praising the actor on X

In the past few weeks, rumors of tension between Shia LaBeouf and Timothée Chalamet started appearing online, fueled by interviews and comparisons. Shia grabbed the headlines after a THR interview published on May 8, 2025, where he compared his ambitions and reputation to fellow actor Timothée Chalamet.

Ad

Shia mentioned:

"I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, 'I want to be great.' I so know the feeling. On him, it's cute. On me, it wasn't cute. You know what I'm saying?"

LaBeouf recently went on social media on May 12, 2025, and finally laid the rumors to rest. The Transformers star shared a private email from Chalamet, an honest note complimenting his friend’s work in his recent theatrical role and expressing sincere admiration for the actor.

Ad

Trending

In the email, with the subject "Electric," Chalamet, 29, gushed over LaBeouf’s performance of David Mamet’s Henry Johnson, which had been staged at the Electric Lodge theater in Los Angeles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Absolutely blown away by your work the other night. What a fantastic play. I hope you guys take it to New York. And I hope this is the beginning of your work on stage and not an anomaly!"

LaBeouf gave a polite response, stating:

"Thank you doggy / Every blessing to you / Fun watching you evolve / Take ownership / Bang bang."

Ad

LaBeouf further captioned the post by quoting a line from Rudyard Kipling's 1895 poem If:

"Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive — we been good. If you can bear to hear the truth you've spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools."

This public exchange between LaBeouf and Chalamet highlighted the mutual respect and understanding between the two.

Ad

LaBeouf pointed out that there is no bad blood between them and that both actors are on the lookout for excellence in their work.

Shia LaBeouf breaks silence on his artistic drive, and Timothée Chalamet

The interview in question is Shia LaBeouf’s recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on May 8, 2025.

Shia LaBeouf was referring to Chalamet's acceptance speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, during which the Complete Unknown actor spoke of his desire to join with legendary screen actors.

Ad

"I'm really in pursuit of greatness. People don't usually talk like this, but I want to be one of the greats," Chalamet said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another THR interview, Shia LaBeouf spoke about his desire for artistic accomplishment.

"Man, I’ve been searching for a long time," he said. "I’m really like a pure actor. When I was young, I didn’t think that I required much help to do what I do."

He further added:

I was completely narcissistic and fearful and had a lack of trust. I’ve been under the tutelage of a lot of dudes who tried to mentor me, but I just didn’t trust them, or didn’t like what they made or whatever."

Ad

Despite the online noise, Shia LaBeouf confirmed that there is no feud between him and Timothée Chalamet.

The public appreciation of Chalamet by LaBeouf and the quiet respect of LaBeouf’s Henry Johnson performance by Chalamet represent the acknowledgment of talent and what it means to grow in the spotlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More