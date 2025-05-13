When did Ryan Reynolds star in ‘Just Friends’? Actor recalls being scared he’d go to prison over a prank he pulled while filming the movie 

Ryan Reynolds recently reminisced about a prank he played while filming Just Friends. He said he was even scared he might have to go to prison because of it.

Just Friends was released in the United States on November 23, 2005. It currently has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb and 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. The comedy film stars Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, and Anna Faris, among others.

On May 12, Reynolds appeared in an interview with Conan O'Brien on SiriusXM's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. In it, the Deadpool star spoke about the prank and said:

"It’s one of my few times that I've ever been scared of going to jail, because we, just as a joke, me and the art department, we made a sign that would go over, it would snap over the 'Welcome to Regina' sign. And it just said, 'Welcome to Regina, which rhymes with fun.' And I got in trouble, though."

O'Brien asked Reynolds:

"You got in trouble?"

He answered:

"They thought it was funny because it snapped off. So at first it was vandalism, and then it was class."

Just Friends tells the story of an overweight, nerdy student, played by Reynolds, who falls for his popular best friend, played by Amy Smart. However, she has put him in the friend zone. Later in life, Reynolds' character becomes successful and tries to woo Smart's character after they reconnect.

Ryan Reynolds' prank wars with Hugh Jackman and its origin

The Deadpool star is known for his on-set pranks, but none more so than his ongoing prank war with Hugh Jackman. The two actors have known each other for years and have often engaged in fun banter.

Interestingly, it might have started with Scarlett Johansson, back when she was married to Ryan Reynolds. In an interview with The Daily Beast, published on April 16, 2020, Hugh Jackman said:

“I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

Ryan Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011. After their divorce, he married Blake Lively in 2012.

Meanwhile, the prank war and friendly banter between Jackman and Reynolds continued, especially after the latter mimicked the former in 2015.

Their playful feud has seen numerous pranks, hilarious social media videos, and witty exchanges over the years. In 2018, Reynolds sang loudly in the background, in full Deadpool costume, while Jackman tried to record a birthday message for a fan in a video.

They have left hilarious comments on each other's posts as well. For instance, when Jackman wished his now ex-wife, Deborra-lee Jackman, a happy 24th anniversary in 2020, Ryan Reynolds commented:

“Hang in there, Deb.”

There have been many such instances of the two superstars bantering with each other on social media or in interviews. It continued when they starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released on July 25, 2024, in the UK.

