What is Ryan Reynolds' breakfast with Tim Hortons? Zack Peter claims it's similar to a McDonalds' breakfast, claims it "sounds dirty"

On May 7, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter gave his insights on actor Ryan Reynolds' breakfast menu collaboration with Tim Hortons.

Ad

Tim Hortons launched Ryan's Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast Box, a special breakfast box featuring two scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrowns, Tim Hortons classic chipotle sauce, and a choice between sausage crumble or bacon strips. The breakfast box became available from May 5, 2025, in the US and Canada.

Ad

Trending

While reviewing the items included in Ryan's Scrambled Eggs breakfast box, the No Filter podcast host remarked:

"This is like a McDonald's breakfast, I can go to McDonald's and get this and just put a little Chipotle sauce."

He further humorously criticized the title, Ryan's Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast Box.

"Each of Ryan's scrambled eggs loaded breakfast, that just kind of sounds dirty, right?

Ad

Zack Peter claimed that Tim Hortons had initially planned to launch a collaboration alongside Ryan Reynolds' 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine, but failed to do so due to the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively (Reynolds' wife) and actor Justin Baldoni. Their partnership was allegedly first seen in a video before the film premiered in July 2024.

Ad

Ryan Reynolds' involvement in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal dispute

On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, It Ends with Us producer Jamie Heath, Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sarowitz, for s*xual assault, retaliation, and orchestrating a smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation, according to People Magazine.

In a statement to the New York Times (published on December 21, 2024), the Gossip Girl alum remarked,

Ad

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively during the shoot of It Ends with Us (Image via Getty)

On December 21, 2024, The New York Times published an article titled "‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine", featuring text exchanges between Baldoni, his publicist, and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan. The text messages allegedly aimed at "burying" Lively's reputation.

Ad

Ryan Reynolds' name entered the feud as Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit against him and Lively on January 16, 2025, for alleged defamation and civil extortion.

The Jane the Virgin star also filed a separate $250 million legal lawsuit against the New York Times in the New York Supreme Court on December 31, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Baldoni claimed that the outlet "relied almost entirely on Lively’s unverified and self-serving narrative, lifting it nearly verbatim." He added that the news publication disregarded evidence that contradicted her claims and exposed her true motives.

Ad

In January 2025, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, requested that Marvel Studios and Disney preserve any document related to the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine, co-written and co-produced by Ryan Reynolds. According to the allegations, the film features Nicepool, a character portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, aimed at mocking Justin Baldoni.

However, on April 25, 2025, Marvel Entertainment LLC filed a letter to motion asking the United States District Court Judge to "quash" the subpoena by Justin Baldoni's attorney. They argued that the requested documents were "proprietary" and "highly confidential," and their disclosure "is likely to substantially harm Marvel."

Ad

Justin Baldoni's lawsuit also alleged that Raynolds, Blake, and Taylor Swift pressured him to change the now-infamous rooftop scene in It Ends with Us.

The lawsuit claimed that during a meeting in Lively's penthouse in New York, Lively referred to herself as Game of Thrones character Khaleesi and called Ryan Reynolds and Taylor her dragons, which allegedly pressured Baldoni to change the scene to meet Lively's vision.

The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

Read More: What did Reese Witherspoon say at the 2011 MTV Awards? Zack Peter claims actress's alleged jab at Blake Lively began feud between them

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More