Zack Peter predicts definite "tension" as Ryan Reynolds ignores questions about Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce amid Lively vs. Baldoni saga

On May 5, 2025, American podcaster Zack Peter predicted tensions between Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce, after Reynolds dodged questions about the athlete during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring the rock band Green Day.

According to US Weekly on May 3, a viral TikTok from May 2 captured the paparazzi bombarding Reynolds with questions about Travis Kelce, including, “How come Travis Kelce unfollowed you?” and, “Are you guys friends?"

Ryan, who was signing autographs, seemingly ignored the inquiries. These questions seemed to reference reports of Travis Kelce unfollowing Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Zack Peter commented on Reynold's actions, noting that the actor appeared "irritated" by the questions and chose not to "acknowledge" them.

Peter further speculated that "there's definitely tension" between the two, especially now that Travis Kelce's beau, Taylor Swift, is reportedly set to be subpoenaed in the ongoing legal feud between It Ends With Us actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The podcaster said,

"I think the tension absolutely stemmed from the subpoenas that have gone out."

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being subpoenaed?

On May 2, a source told Daily Mail that the Bad Blood singer "has now been subpoenaed," along with Travis Kelce, and Blake and Ryan's long-term friend Hugh Jackman, in the legal battle between the It Ends With Us stars.

"Some subpoenas are being sent this week, some depositions are in the process now of being scheduled. People often push back and say that they can't for various reasons, but you really cannot get out of it," the source continued.

For context, on December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, film producer Jamie Heath, Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sadwitz.

The lawsuit was filed for alleged "misconduct" on set, which led to "a hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production." This reportedly caused Lively "severe emotional distress."

The lawsuit also claimed that Baldoni's team plotted a "social manipulation" campaign to destroy Lively's reputation.

In response, on January 16, 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for alleged civil extortion and defamation.

Taylor Swift's name entered the legal lawsuit as Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake, along with Ryan and Taylor, pressured him to change the now-infamous rooftop scene in the 2024 film It Ends With Us during a meeting at Lively's New York penthouse.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)

According to Daily Mail, the lawsuit further described that in a text, Blake Lively referred to herself as the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi and called Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift her "dragons." As per the suit, Lively wrote,

"If you [Baldoni] ever get around to watching Game Of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you".

The lawsuit also claimed that the comments made by the Shake It Off singer during their meeting implied a message encouraging others to "comply with Lively's direction."

According to Daily Mail, the Jane the Virgin actor later apologized to Lively for their previous disagreement in the meeting via a "late-night" voice message. But as per Page Six on April 15, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, claimed in the lawsuit that the former felt "obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn't needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him."

"The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him," Bryan Freedman added.

Further, on February 5, 2025, Bryan Freedman made a statement on TMZ's 2 Angry Men podcast, suggesting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's potential subpoena.

"Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed," Freedman said.

The trial in the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 9, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, with Judge Lewis J. Liman presiding.

