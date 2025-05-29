"Cardi jealous rn" — Internet reacts to Offset announcing he has finished his album with a sneak peek 

On May 28, 2025, rapper Offset posted an announcement of his finished album with a sneak peek of the project via X. The text accompanying his new album's snippet stated "ALBUM TURNED IN!".

The rapper's post concerning his upcoming project features glimpses of Offset partying with multiple women among other people. Additionally, the album's announcement has already garnered over 6 million views, and netizens took to X to express their opinions.

Commenting on the Clout rapper's album announcement and taking a dig at his former partner Cardi B, an X user tweeted:

"Cardi jealous rn lmaooo"

"Bro posted this video to try and make @iamcardib jealous 😂😂🫵🏻" an X user commented

"I'm team Cardi. This s*it is whack." another X user mentioned

"Anything to compete with that woman" an internet user stated

"Thank you Cardi B for this music video 😂" another internet user said

Additionally, some internet users complimented Offset's upcoming album's snippet, stating that his separation from Cardi B caused him to make good music.

"Kinda fire. Heart break doing you good slime" an X user tweeted

On the other hand, some netizens claimed that Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was repeating the elements of his songs:

"Album turned in… but originality still pending 😭 Niggas recycling bars like it’s Earth Day ♻️ Let’s see who really raps & who just talks loud over a beat 👀🎤" a netizen remarked

"How many times can you rap about the same s*it with the same flow" another netizen questioned

Cardi B accuses Offset of harassment: Details explored

Cardi B and Offset separated in July 2024 after getting married in September 2017. However, the couple constantly took digs at each other on social media after announcing their split.

In a recent instance, Cardi B went live on X Spaces on March 29, 2025, and claimed that Offset was reportedly harassing and stalking her, which led to Cardi reaching out to the rapper's current girlfriend.

During her X Spaces conversation with her fans, Cardi said that Cephus was upset because she sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging her. Cardi B claimed that her ex-husband said he was going to take away his life and threatened to take away her life as well.

Additionally, Cardi B alleged that Cephus had been harassing someone she was "dealing with", speculatively referring to her current boyfriend. She mentioned that Offset sent videos of them engaging in s*xual relations, adding that she had been dealing with such behavior for the past 2 months,

Cephus' former partner further alleged:

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it."

Cardi B also mentioned that she was tired of Cephus leaving her "explicit voicemails." Addressing her ex-husband during her X Spaces session, Cardi claimed that her ex-husband was harassing her friends and said:

"You've been harassing me and harassing the man that I've been dealing with for months already."

Cardi B and the Need It rapper have 3 children together: daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (born in 2018), son Wave Set Cephus (born in 2021), and their youngest daughter they welcomed in September 2024 after announcing their split.

