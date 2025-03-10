"Doing everything but dropping that album" — Internet reacts to Cardi B announcing Netflix's 'You' trailer drop

Netflix has enlisted rapper Cardi B to announce the upcoming trailer for the fifth and final season of You, the psychological thriller starring Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley. The show's final season is set to premiere on April 24, two years after season 4 wrapped up in March 2023.

For the uninitiated, Cardi B and You share a history after Penn Badgley admitted his admiration for the rapper's "authentic relationship" with her fans on social media during Netflix's In Conversation with YOU event in 2019. This revelation resurfaced in 2021, leading to a viral moment where Badgley and Cardi B became friends on X, even setting each other as their X profile icons for a while.

So, it stands to reason that Cardi B was asked to announce the trailer for the show's final season on March 10, 2025. The rapper started the video with Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg's iconic line, "Hello, you," before continuing:

"Hello, you. I got some exciting news to tell you! So, guess what? The trailer of YOU is coming out tomorrow and when I tell you. Girl, I am shook. I just saw it. Hmm, I'ma be messy. Let me give you a little he he he about it. Joe got some money. He got a girl with money, chile. I cannot wait and it’s like they got a little, cute surprise. I cannot wait for you guys to see the trailer. Y’all gonna gag. Got me gagging!”

Cardi B announcing You's trailer date was met with mixed responses from netizens, with one X user complaining that the rapper was doing everything but releasing her sophomore album, which she has been teasing for years. One X user tweeted:

"Doing everything but dropping that album."

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, wondering what Cardi B would announce next if not her album's release date.

"She announcing everything but a album I wonder what she gone announce next," one person tweeted.

"I hope the trailer for that album coming out with it because girl we love you but we tired of waiting lol been in the trenches for too long!" another person added.

"The way it’s never that album announcement," someone else commented.

"Take the rapper out her name she’s on every n anything but a f**king album," another user wrote.

However, others were excited about the upcoming season, speculating whether the rapper would make a cameo.

"Is Cardi in it?" one person questioned.

"Everything about this is iconic," another person added.

"Is she gonna guest star in the series?" someone else asked.

A Cardi B song was featured in You season 4

The online friendship between Cardi B and Penn Badgley began in 2021 after a 2019 video resurfaced of the actor praising the rapper for her "authentic relationship" with fans on social media. In October 2021, Cardi B retweeted the video, writing in a follow-up X post:

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous.

The two then subsequently changed their X profile icons to each other. A few weeks after this interaction, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed that she had received a gift basket from Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg. Following this, Netflix's official X page had a petition for the singer to cameo on the show in their bio, which read:

“Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!”

On October 21, 2021, the rapper tweeted about her interest in appearing on the show, offering a scenario where she runs into Goldberg at Paris Fashion Week.

While the rapper has yet to make a cameo on You, one of her songs was featured in season 4's premiere episode. Her 2018 song I Like It, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, played in the background as Joe Goldberg dismembered a dead body using a sawmill.

In a February 2023 interview with Netflix's Tudum, You's showrunner Sera Gamble explained that a different song was initially chosen for the scene. She claimed the artist did not want their song in the show after finding out about the accompanying scene.

However, according to Gamble, this allowed the team "an opportunity" to choose a Cardi B song, as the rapper understood the "joke of the show and the tone of the show."

"Like, who’s written a song that we love? And also gets the joke of the show and the tone of the show? Who understands that we’re not trying to say anything about their song by scoring the blood spatter hitting Joe’s face?” Gamble continued.

In other news, Cardi B will reportedly release her sophomore album in 2025. However, the rapper has yet to unveil the official date. During an October 2024 X Spaces conversation, the rapper promised her fans that the new project would be "amazing and unique."

The upcoming LP will be her second since her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, which earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019.

