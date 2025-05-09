SPOTTED: Stefon Diggs and Cardi B seen leaving 2025 Met Gala together amid dating rumors

Stefon Diggs is beginning a new chapter on the field, joining Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel at the New England Patriots. He may also be beginning a new chapter off of it, if new footage is to be believed.

On Thursday, aggregator Dov Kleiman released the following video of the multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver leaving Monday's Met Gala with rapper Cardi B:

This is not the first time the two have been spotted together, however. Last month, the two were seen together during Coachella week, as can be seen in the first image of the slideshow below:

Offest, whom Cardi B has recently accused of disturbing behavior, responded to a fan who trolled him about the sighting by praising her:

"I'm happy for her!!"

Neither Cardi B nor Diggs has responded to the rumors.

Stefon Diggs already impressing Patriots teammates

As it turns out, however, Cardi B may not be the only person to have been very strongly impressed by Stefon Diggs. His new teammates have also taken a liking to him after just a few weeks of practice.

Speaking to reporters last week, incoming sophomore quarterback Drake Maye expressed his excitement at playing with one of his idols who also happened to be both his favorite target when playing Madden and a member of his fantasy team:

“It’s pretty cool to hopefully now in-season throw to him... He’s doing great. He’s been around. It’s going to be cool to throw to a receiver who’s made plays like he has. He’s made big plays in playoff games and played in a lot of different schemes, played with high-level quarterbacks. Just to see his point of view. It’s my job to give him a chance and go get it.”

Meanwhile, tight end Austin Hooper praised him as a "freak" after needing only six months to return to the field from an ACL tear:

"Energy, man... You can see him already with the explosion, the change of direction, the top end [speed]. It's like, 'Dang, it must be nice.'"

Even analysts are also liking what they believe Diggs will bring to the Patriots. Speaking on the Patriots Talk podcast, Tom E. Curran said that for all his past "diva" antics, the former divisional rival would still be a much-needed veteran leader for one of the younger and weaker corps in the league:

"They're either gonna rise with the tide that Diggs will bring with him, or they'll drown in it."

His co-host Phil Perry seconded that notion, opinign that Diggs' presence would bring a "jolt" of urgency to an organization that has been declining ever since Tom Brady's 2020 departure.

