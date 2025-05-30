How much is Offset's net worth? Rapper reportedly demanding spousal support from Cardi B in new divorce filing

Rapper Offset is reportedly demanding spousal support from Cardi B in a new divorce filing. According to TNZ's May 29, 2025, report, he allegedly updated his filing in New Jersey's Bergen County Superior Court earlier this month.

The amount of money is unspecified, and the other requests are unchanged. The rapper is still seeking joint custody of their three children and requesting Cardi B's residence to be the children's primary residence.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Offset's supposed net worth is $40 million. Cardi B filed for divorce in August 2024. She previously filed for divorce in September 2020. However, the filing was dismissed as the two reconciled.

Offset's tax debt increased to a 7-figure amount amid divorce from Cardi B

Offset at the Nouveau Bar & Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive. (Image via Getty)

The Georgia Department of Revenue filed a state tax lien against Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, on March 12, 2025. In Touch obtained the documents, which state that the rapper initially owed the government $167,916 in taxes; however, the amount grew to $294,712 due to interest, penalties, and other fees.

According to the media outlet's report, on April 23, 2024, the IRS accused the rapper of owing the government $1,572,266 in unpaid taxes. The IRS claimed the rapper failed to pay the amount in 2021 and hasn't paid it yet.

Last month, Cardi B reportedly accused Offset of allegedly sleeping with AriTheDon

According to Yahoo Entertainment's April 16, 2025, report, blogger 1goatalexis uploaded screenshots of a text exchange on their Instagram story. The blogger claimed the text was from Cardi B.

The rapper seemingly went off on the blogger for claiming she slept with her estranged husband. Then she claimed the rapper allegedly slept with the influencer AriTheDon, who goes by KYLESISTER on Instagram, while they were married.

"Why you saying that I fu**ed Offset this weekend? Like bi**h idgaf who you support lying on my pu**y is crazy and he have not fu**ed me neither y'all truly gotta leave me the f**k alone we both move on tell him to tell you how he was fu**in Ari while we was together but yet I'm wrong for moving on huh? Leave me the f**k alone!!!!" Cardi B allegedly wrote.

According to the media outlet's report, AriTheDon, whose real name is Ariana Neishelle Fletcher, responded to the allegation. She seemingly bashed Cardi B on her Instagram story for "telling on" her.

"Coming to a woman as a woman or telling on a woman to her man gotta be top 2 corniest most miserable b****es alive!" The influencer stated.

Meanwhile, Cardi B's rumored boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, had a yacht party clip that went viral. The rapper and Diggs partied over the Memorial Day weekend with other people. In the viral clip, the football player was seen flirting with other women. A source close to Cardi B told Daily Mail that she was reportedly upset with him flirting with other women.

"Cardi, for her part, whether she is there or not, doesn't want her man flirting with any ladies. Girls will throw themselves on him all the time, but she wishes he wouldn't be a scumbag and flirt back," the source stated.

According to E! News' January 3, 2025, report, Offset was spotted with model Melanie Jayda earlier this year. It is unclear whether the two are dating or not.

