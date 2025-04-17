DJ Akademiks thinks Cardi B and Offset are going to "get back together" amid rumors of Migos rapper having an affair with Ari Fletcher

On Wednesday, April 16, an X user posted a video clip from DJ Akademiks' livestream, where the streamer shared his belief that the estranged couple, Cardi B and Offset, would eventually get back together despite their current problems and the rumors of Offset having an affair with Ari Fletcher.

Ad

"I've been saying this Offset sh*t and Cardi B stuff is getting out of hand. I get it, there's kids involved. I don't know why we gotta know all the details. Me? I still think they're both hurt and they're gonna get back together, but I just don't get it. It seems like both of them are crashing out, and they're both trying to look unbothered," he said in the clip.

Ad

Trending

Akademiks then went on to say that no matter how much the couple tried to pretend they were over each other, they were still going to have to be around each other for the sake of their kids.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later in the video clip, DJ also talked about the "nasty" business of the rap industry, where everyone was allegedly sleeping with each other. Some names that were mentioned in his livestream were Moneybagg Yo, Chrisean Rock, and Blueface.

Cardi B allegedly accused Offset of sleeping with Ari Fletcher in leaked messages

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Akademiks' discussion on Cardi B and Offset's relationship comes after the alleged leaked messages from the Bongos rapper surfaced online. According to a Where Is The Buzz article published April 15, a blogger, who goes by @1goatalexis, shared alleged leaked text messages from Cardi.

In the reported text messages, the Rodeo rapper accused her estranged husband of having an affair with influencer Ari Fletcher while they were together. In the wake of the alleged leaked texts, Fletcher, who goes by @AriTheDon on X, seemingly responded to the allegations in a tweet without mentioning any names, writing:

Ad

"Coming to a woman as a woman or telling on a woman to her man gotta be top 2 corniest most miserable b*tches alive!"

This tweet was also screenshotted and shared on @1goatalexis's Instagram story, who wrote:

"I kept it p, I ain't tell the world she was talking about Cardi. I ain't tell the world how she called Bagg tryna tell on Ari because of Offset."

Ad

While Cardi B hasn't commented on the legitimacy of the leaked text messages, the Please Me rapper has accused Offset of cheating on her multiple times in the past.

The conflict between the estranged couple began soon after Cardi filed for a divorce from Offset for a second time last year, on July 31, 2024. A representative of Cardi shared with Billboard that her decision was "not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the WAP rapper announced her third pregnancy one day later, on August 1, and welcomed her third child on September 7, 2024. She has since engaged in public back-and-forth exchanges with Offset over social media. In October, Cardi also shared with fans on X Spaces that her separation from the Migos rapper is final, saying:

"Slowly but surely, everybody gotta go their separate ways... My kids gotta get used to that."

Ad

Cardi B and Offset's divorce is yet to be finalized in court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More