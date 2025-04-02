Is Raising Cane’s ‘moisturizing sauce' real? Cardi B reveals her "biggest skin care secret" in April Fool's video

On Tuesday, April 1, Cardi B posted an Instagram video sharing her skincare secret with fans and showing them her new purchase: Raising Cane's new moisturizing sauce.

The WAP rapper said in the clip:

"Everybody always asks me, how does my skin look so beautiful, so shiny, so amazing at the age of 32, three kids, job stressin’ me out and sleepless nights? Well, I’ve been using this new cream. It’s the Cane’s Moisturizing Sauce Cream. Oh my gosh."

Having shown the moisturizing sauce cream in the clip, Cardi then began to uncap the bottle and apply the tan-colored cream all over her face and chest.

The rapper then licked off some of the cream's residue from her fingers, saying to the camera:

"Sorry, I'm just so hungry and the moisturizer just tastes so good."

It was later revealed that the moisturizer wasn't a real skincare product but was actually an elaborate April Fools' prank the Rodeo rapper was a part of, in collaboration with Raising Cane's and Ipsy.

Cane's said about the marketing stunt:

"While fans can’t get their hands on an actual jar of the saucey goodness, they can head into any of Raising Cane’s 900-plus restaurants to snag some Cane’s Sauce and get their chicken fingers fix while they’re at it."

Cardi B accused Offset of harassment and stalking amid ongoing divorce

A couple of days before Cardi B's April Fools' prank with Raising Cane, the Bodak Yellow rapper spoke about her estranged husband, Offset, harassing and stalking her.

In an X Spaces conversation on March 29, Cardi discussed her personal life with fans, claiming that Offset was sending her threatening messages. The 32-year-old said:

"This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me—begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life... All that sh*t, he was mad."

Further revealing that Offset has also been stalking her, the Bongos rapper continued:

"Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it. I’m so tired of him leaving explicit voicemails on my phone."

Cardi B's revelations come amidst the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings. The Please Me rapper filed for divorce from Offset (for a second time) last year in July, saying at the time that her decision was "not based on any one particular incident… it has been a long time coming and is amicable."

A day after her divorce filing, Cardi B announced her third pregnancy, writing in a social media post:

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"

A month later, her third child - a daughter - came into the world on September 7.

Cardi B and Offset, who got married in 2017, have three children together. Their eldest daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, is six, and their son, Wave Set Cephus, is three.

