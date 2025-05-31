"I want you to die, but I want you to die f**ng slow!" — Cardi B blasts Offset in unfiltered rant over child support scandal

Cardi B blasted her estranged husband, Offset, in an emotional rant on May 30, 2025. TMZ reported on May 29 that Offset amended the divorce filings and filed for spousal support earlier this month. On Friday, Cardi took to X Spaces and publicly criticized him.

On May 30, 2025, The Breakfast Club host Jess shared that she reached out to the rappers for more information on the spousal support claim. According to her, the rapper's team responded by saying that Offset doesn't need the money, and he only amended the divorce filings because Cardi was allegedly "taking everything" and not letting him spend time with their children.

Later that day, Cardi B addressed her estranged husband's claims. She stated that she never filed for child support in the first place because she was "done with this marriage." The rapper then denied Offset's claims in a heated statement.

"The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*** n**** and his f*** a*s team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his b*tch a** — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf****er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f****ing p**** a** n****," she stated.

Cardi then slammed her estranged husband, saying she wants him to die a slow death.

"Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f****ing slow, n****. When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me," the rapper said.

What else did Cardi B say about Offset in the heated statement?

Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, at the 65th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

In the X Spaces conversation, Cardi B addressed the accusations made by Offset's team during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. The rapper claimed that her estranged husband reportedly stood up their kids three times and stated that he is allowed to meet them any day.

"There is not one day he's not allowed to see my kids, okay? He stood up my kids three times," she said.

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset share three children: Kulture Kiari, Wave, and a daughter born in September 2024. The rapper claimed Offset regularly talks to the kids, and his accusations that she does not let him contact their kids were false.

"And I've been trying to save your face... Stop playing, because you don't want to look like less of a b*tch a** n****. You talk to the kids almost every single day. You call the kids almost every single day. I allow you to talk to the kids every single day. If I allow you to talk to the kids, why would I not allow you to see the kids?" the rapper stated.

As of the time of writing, Offset has not responded to Cardi B's X Spaces statements.

