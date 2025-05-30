"I think this is a leveraging move" — DJ Akademiks doesn't believe Offset is "broke" amid rapper asking Cardi B for spousal support

According to latest court documents, Offset has demanded spousal support from Cardi B amid their divorce case. Notably, Cardi previously filed a divorce petition in the New Jersey's Bergen County Superior Court.

Earlier this month, Offset filed an amended response where he had demanded spousal support from his estranged wife. However, according to TMZ, a specific amount for the same has not been mentioned in the court records.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks noted the latest update and reacted to it. Akademiks believed that Offset was not really "broke" and just played a "leveraging move." On May 29, a clip from Akademiks' livestream went viral, in which he was seen talking on this matter.

"From my understanding, I think this is a leveraging move. I think this is a move because Cardi makes so much money. I don't think Offset actually wants spousal support," Akademiks said.

DJ Akademiks further stated that Cardi B had never claimed that Offset was broke. So, according to him, it was unlikely that Offset asked for spousal support because he needed it.

The news about the divorce filings were the first updates since the procedure began last year in August. Apart from the spousal support, Offset has kept all the other factors unchanged. For instance, he had still urged for join custody of the children and also chose Cardi B's residence as the primary one for the kids.

Cardi B had sought primary custody of her children Kulture and Wave in her divorce petition

As aformentioned, in the amended divorce response, Offset had added one term, which was him getting spousal support from Cardi. He, however, had also asked for joint custody. In her divorce petition, Cardi B had already urged primary custody of their kids Kulture, Wave, and their 8-month-old daughter.

According to Billboard, at the time, a representative of Cardi, claimed that the divorce was "not based on any one particular incident," and that "it has been a long time coming and is amicable." In February 2025, Offset had first filed a divorce response.

As for the amended version, it cause a new shift in the case. According to reports by Hola!, both parties had initially agreed to bear their own legal expenses. While the proceedings began last year, Cardi and Offset had been involved in social media spats slamming each other. In one such spats in December 2024, Cardi B demanded that Offset sign the divorce papers immediately.

Then, in January 2025, Cardi took to social media yet again and took a shot at her estranged husband. In her post, she claimed that Offset had come to the city but got no gifts for their children on Christmas. In the tweet, the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote:

"Do you guys know that my kids didn't receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?"

While Offset had demanded spousal support in the amended document, it is unclear if Cardi B would pay him the same. No further response has been recieved from Cardi, Offset, or the attorneys as of now.

