Stefon Diggs sends 2-word message to Cardi B after viral yacht party video with women and pink powder

A video of Stefon Diggs partying on a yacht with a group of women has caused major stir online. In the video, Diggs can also be seen holding a small bag of pink powder. The NFL hasn’t made any public statements on the matter yet, but the Patriots are looking into the situation. Coach Mike Vrabel has said,

“We all have to make great decisions on and off the field.”

However, he didn’t specify if Diggs will face any disciplinary action. While all this was going on, Diggs shared a photo dump on Instagram.

One of the photos shows him courtside with rapper Cardi B at a Knicks vs. Celtics playoff game on May 12, 2025. Cardi B wore a black leather outfit, and Diggs rocked jeans and Timberland boots.

The Instagram post had 20 photos in total, including game moments, selfies, quotes and videos of Diggs rapping. His caption read,

“to the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused 🤞🏾.”

Diggs also shared a picture with Cardi B on his Instagram stories, writing,

“Baby brim.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @StefonDiggs)

Before the rumors about Stefon Diggs and Cardi B dating spread, both were in well-known relationships.

Diggs used to date actress and model, Tae Heckard, who’s known for her work on BET’s "The Game". He also has a daughter named Nova with his ex-girlfriend Tyler Marie.

Cardi B’s love life has been full of ups and downs. She was married to rapper Offset from 2017 to 2024. They have three kids together, Kulture, Wave and Blossom. Their relationship had many breakups, reunions and cheating rumors. Cardi B even filed for divorce twice, with the last one being in July of 2024.

Patriots could release Stefon Diggs over viral video: NFL Insider

After Stefon Diggs' yacht video went viral, NFL insider Albert Breer said that the New England Patriots might cut him to cancel his $25 million guarantee. Breer explained that the final decision depends on how Patriots HC Mike Vrabel views the situation.

Even though the video shows Diggs holding a bag, the NFL might not be able to prove what was inside it. That makes it harder for the league to act, leaving the choice to the team.

NFL rules say a player doesn’t have to fail a drug test to be placed in the league’s substance program. So even if Diggs doesn’t test positive, the league could still decide to give him extra testing or keep a closer watch on him. Till now, no official action has been taken.

