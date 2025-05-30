3 days after Stefon Diggs-Cardi B yacht party, insider says pink powder could end $69,000,000 WR’s time with Patriots

Stefon Diggs has been in the headlines ever since a video of him at a yacht party with famous rapper Cardi B went viral. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Diggs holding a bag of a mysterious pink powder in the video.

While it has now been revealed what the pink powder exactly was, NFL insider Albert Breer believes that it could cause a lot of trouble for the four-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Stefon Diggs joined the New England Patriots in March. He signed a three-year contract worth $69 million with $25 million guaranteed. However, Breer thinks that Diggs' time in New England could come to an end even before he plays a game for the Pats.

While speaking on the "98.5 The Sports Hub," the veteran analyst said that Diggs' future depends on the explanation he gave to the Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and how he received it. He added that it will be difficult for anyone to prove what was in the bag and it's up to the team to decide what to do with the WR next.

“I think it’s going to be hard for anybody, the league is going to look into this, and they’re going to hit a dead end cause they’re not going to be able to prove what was in the bag. There’s no way for them to prove what was in the bag. So then, it’s up to the team to make a decision. "

He added:

"And if the team wants to recoup any of the guaranteed money, they have to cut him right away.

"Because you can’t hold him on the roster for two weeks and then decide, 'OK, we’re done with you then,' so my guess would be, the reason he wasn’t at practice — this is purely a guess — but my guess would be the reason he wasn’t at practice the other day might be because Mike told him to stay away and maybe they’re sorting through everything now.”

Check out the video below:

Breer summarised that Diggs will likely not lie to Mike Vrabel, and if he does, the coach will waste no time figuring it out as he's a former player who's been around NFL locker rooms for three decades. It all depends on Diggs' next move.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel addressed Stefon Diggs' viral video

A day after Stefon Diggs' viral video with Cardi B was posted online, the Patriots HC Mike Vrabel sent a stern warning about player conduct. While speaking to the media after Wednesday's OTA, Vrabel said:

"Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field, and we're hoping that with our time here on the field today, and when you don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions."

He added:

"So the message will be the same for all of the players. Try to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Stefon Diggs and if his time with the Patriots will end even before he steps on the field at the Gillette Stadium.

