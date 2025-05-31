How many children does Cardi B have? Rapper reveals Offset has seen their infant only 5 times since her birth last year amid spousal support dispute

Cardi B disclosed her third child's name while detailing visitation disputes with estranged husband Offset during a May 30 X Spaces session. In the live chat, she revealed that they named their daughter Blossom, born September 7, 2024.

The WAP rapper further stated that Offset had seen the infant "only like five times" since her birth, despite having access to his kids. Notably, she filed for divorce in July 2024 after seven years of marriage.

The couple shares three children, including daughter, Kulture (6), son Wave (3), and Blossom. During the live audio chat, she also addressed Offset's spousal support request amid divorce proceedings.

"The only reason this motherf----- is asking for spousal support is because I was asking for everything," she said.

Cardi B's Instagram post after the birth of her daughter, Blossom (Image via Instagram/@iamcardib)

Cardi claimed Offset last physically visited their children in March and stood them up three times. She emphasized allowing visitation, saying:

"Kiari is allowed to see my kids. There is not one day that he's not allowed. He stood up my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times."

The couple announced Blossom's birth via Instagram on September 12, 2024, sharing hospital photos of Offset holding the newborn. Cardi B described her postpartum experience positively on her Instagram broadcast channel the next day. She stated that she felt very rejuvenated and empowered and was in love with her little baby.

Cardi B and Offset's divorce proceedings and co-parenting dynamics explored

Cardi B and Offset during the 2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Cardi B elaborated extensively during her X Spaces session about the communication logistics with Offset.

"You talk to the kids almost every single day. I allow you to talk to the kids every single day. If I allow you talk to the kids, why would I not allow you to see the kids?" she said.

She expressed deep concern about paternal involvement, emphasizing that she wanted her daughter to feel the love of her father. She revealed the last physical visit occurred two months ago.

The rapper contrasted this with their September 12, 2024 Instagram announcement showing Offset actively engaged with their newborn. The carousel featured multiple intimate moments: Offset cradling the infant, and their older children Kulture and Wave meeting their sister.

The rapper's emotional outburst during the X Spaces session included:

"I want you to die. I want you to die f------ slow."

She specifically noted Blossom's limited interactions with her father, despite the infant now being eight months old. The rapper also referenced his missed visitation appointments, questioning Offset's commitment.

The couple's history shows reconciliation attempts before Cardi B filed for divorce in 2024. Their daughter, Blossom, was conceived during this period.

Cardi B highlighted the children's consistent availability for contact, stressing that logistical barriers never prevented visits. The July 2024 event is the second time she has filed for a divorce from Offset. Earlier, she filed for a divorce on September 2020, however, the couple reconciled and called it off.

Divorce proceedings remain ongoing. Offset has not publicly addressed the visitation claims yet.

