The Game seemingly takes a jab at Offset over Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs sporting a similar hairstyle to the former couple's son Wave

American rapper The Game had seemingly taken a jab at Offset, amid the latter's messy break-up with Cardi B. On Wednesday, June 4, the rapper posted an Instagram story in which Stefon Diggs, Cardi's boyfriend, could be seen with a hair stylist. He also wrote a caption that read:

"Me knowing a n*gga ain't gone do nothing about it."

The Game also shared photos of Stefon Diggs and Cardi's son Wave on his Instagram story and pointed out the similar hairstyles. In this story, he tagged a hair stylist and wrote:

"How much for these??"

The Game was not done with seemingly taking jabs at Offset. In the third story, he addressed Offset directly and mocked him, urging him to "do something." The Game wrote:

"Offset do something... take Angel Reese to Hawaii."

This post related to Cardi B came a few days after she uploaded photos with Stefon Diggs, further igniting rumors about them dating each other.

The latest post by Cardi also showed a clip of a room filled with huge rose bouquets. Cardi and Steffon were previously seen together on several occasions, fuelling the dating rumors. Last month, they were spotted together at the New York Knicks playoff game with the Boston Celtics.

Offset has reportedly deactivated his X and Instagram accounts after Cardi B posted photos with Stefon Diggs

As aformentioned, Cardi B has shared a post on Instagram surrounding Stefon Diggs. One of the clips in the post even captured Cardi twerking. Offset seemingly did not take it well, and according to Billboard, the rapper posted a now-deleted tweet, writing:

"Good roll out n PR."

On Tuesday, he reacted to a then-viral photo in which Wave was seen in a similar hairstyle as that of Stefon. In a now-removed tweet, Offset wrote:

"Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out. Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad."

After these series of tweets were posted, the rapper ended up deactivating his social media accounts. For the unversed, Offset and Cardi B are currently in the middle of an ongoing divorce. Recently, he had also sought for spousal support from Cardi. He, however, had not clearly mentioned the amount.

According to reports by Billboard, this action by Offset prompted Cardi to give even more of a severe reactions. On X Spaces, she reportedly said that she would want him to "die slow." Cardi further opened up about how her third pregnancy was apparently affected due to Offset's alleged infidelity. In the clips shared by TMZ on June 3, she continued:

"It's more than the cheating. It's the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing up my with my head … I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out five pounds, because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed."

Cardi B and Offset had been married for about six years and they also have three children together.

