“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep”- Cardi B reveals the traumatic toll her body suffered during pregnancy due to Offset’s alleged cheating 

Cardi B has revealed the alleged severe physical and emotional toll she experienced during her third pregnancy due to Offset’s alleged infidelity. In a June 3 X Spaces conversation shared by TMZ, the rapper stated:

"I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out five pounds, because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed.”

She attributed her five-pound newborn’s birth weight to depression triggered by lies and gaslighting by her former partner. The I Like It singer emphasized that the distress extended beyond cheating, calling it "more than the cheating" and detailing how it messed up her head.

“It’s more than the cheating, it’s the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing up my with my head" she said.

Cardi disclosed that her management and label intervened during the pregnancy, arranging therapy after observing her deteriorating mental state.

"I did therapy, and I tried, and I fell back in love again," she noted, likely referencing her rumored relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B with Stefon Diggs at Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty

The couple’s separation began in late July 2024, shortly before she gave birth to their daughter, Blossom, in September. The rapper, who shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with Offset, is now navigating contentious divorce proceedings.

During an X Spaces session last month, Cardi criticized Offset’s spousal support request with explicit language. She affirmed her current happiness, contrasting it with 2024’s turmoil, and stated that her separation from Offset prevented extreme outcomes.

"If I was still there, I was going to end up going to jail... killing them with my own bare hands" Cardi B said in the session.

Cardi B on navigating emotional turmoil during pregnancy

Cardi B with Offset at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Cardi B directly linked Offset’s alleged behavior to her prenatal health crisis, citing insomnia and appetite loss that resulted in Blossom’s low birth weight. Her disclosure highlighted how relationship stress manifested physically, with the rapper noting her team recognized her instability and secured therapeutic support.

This intervention coincided with the final months of her pregnancy before their July 2024 separation. Her public reflections underscore the divorce’s ongoing tensions. Cardi’s May 2024 X Spaces remarks targeted Offset’s spousal support petition, including death wishes.

"The only reason why this motherf----er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything. I want you to die, but I want you to die f---ing slow" she said.

Yet she maintains her current contentment as per Billboard, referencing Diggs and dismissing claims she dates to provoke Offset. The rapper framed leaving as self-preservation, stating it averted potential violence.

Blossom’s September 2024 birth occurred weeks after the divorce filing. Cardi B’s focus remains on co-parenting her three children while emphasizing her emotional recovery. The divorce proceedings continue without resolution.

Cardi B is working on her upcoming second studio album, but its release is being delayed due to unfinished feature verses from guest artists. Still, she’s confident in the project, calling it iconic, promising an album with no skips. There has been no announcement for the release date or track list for the untitled album yet.

