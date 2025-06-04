Offset deactivates social media after seemingly sending out a threatening message to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs 

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, more popularly known as Offset, has deactivated his social media after an online spat with Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. He allegedly posted a threatening message on X (formerly Twitter) after a post from an unknown account regarding his son, Wave.
Offset and Cardi B were married for six years and have three children together. The latter, however, filed for divorce in July last year, and the process is still ongoing. Cardi, however, recently confirmed her relationship with Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots' wide receiver.
After her post on June 1, Offset alleged that her relationship with Diggs is a PR stunt in a couple of tweets. One account, meanwhile, posted that the rapper's son, Wave, has a similar hairstyle to Diggs.
He then posted a couple of tweets that read (via Billboard):
“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out.”
“Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”
He has since deleted his social media accounts, both X and Instagram accounts.
Cardi B recently let out a rant against Offset, claiming she wants him to "die slow"
The two artists are in the middle of a messy divorce, which has garnered media attention. Incidentally, they had also filed for divorce in 2020 but then took it back. A recent report from TMZ stated that Offset is looking for spousal support from the WAP singer. The Breakfast Club then posted on Instagram on May 30:
"A spokesperson from Offset’s team says 'He doesn’t need the money. This was filed because Cardi B was trying to come at him on things that were not fair [in court]'."
Cardi B was enraged with this report and hosted a X (formerly Twitter) space on May 30 to share her thoughts. She let out a big expletive-laden rant against the rapper, saying (via PEOPLE):
"The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*** n*** and his f*** ass team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his b*tch *ss — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf***er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f**king p**** ass n****."
"Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f***ing slow, n****. When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."
In her session on X spaces, she also alleged that the rapper's activities also affected her mental and physical health during her third pregnancy (via Billboard).
She also pointed out that Offset is free to meet their three kids, but he has stood them up multiple times. She said that despite their divorce and separation, she wants their children to bond with both parents.
The estranged couple has three children: daughter, Kulture Kiari (6), son, Wave Set (3), and a daughter born in September 2024, Blossom.
