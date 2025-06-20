Miley Cyrus surprises fans by performing ‘II MOST WANTED’ with Beyoncé during Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris

Miley Cyrus surprised fans on Thursday, June 19, 2025, when she performed with Beyoncé at Stade de France in Paris as part of the latter's Cowboy Carter tour. It marked the live premiere of their duet track, II Most Wanted.

While Beyoncé was performing in Paris, as part of her world tour, fans received a surprise when Miley Cyrus joined her for the live debut of their Grammy-winning duet. According to Variety, Cyrus was in Paris for Spotify's Billions Club Live event, but she had been spotted sound-checking for Beyoncé earlier on Thursday.

Rumors of her appearance on the Cowboy Carter tour surfaced after she appeared onstage deep into the II Most Wanted set.

Miley Cyrus' appearance not only marks the first live duet of the song, but she also becomes the first guest featured on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter world tour. As per Rolling Stone, the Paris show was the first time Beyoncé performed the song on the tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles in April and is expected to run until July 26.

Miley matched Beyoncé's gold outfit for their performance of the track they co-wrote, and is based on the song that Cyrus wrote around two-and-a-half years ago. II Most Wanted was released as the third single from the Cowboy Carter album, which came out in March 2024.

Miley Cyrus stuns fans at Spotify's Billions Club Live

Miley Cyrus treated her fans with a back-to-back concert in Paris this week. She treated fans with a career-spanning set during Spotify's Billions Club Live on Wednesday, one day before she joined Beyoncé onstage for II Most Wanted.

The pop star took the stage for an exclusive performance on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. She performed some of her most iconic tracks, which include songs that, according to Spotify, surpassed a billion streams on their platform. Per Spotify Newsroom, Cyrus opened her set with her hit song Flowers, which the outlet claimed was her "fastest song ever to reach a billion streams on Spotify."

Other songs in her Billions Club set include Wrecking Ball, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, and Angels Like You. Miley Cyrus also performed a mashup of her two hits, The Climb and We Can't Stop, for her performance in Paris. Besides her Billions Club tracks, the singer also performed some songs from her latest album, Something Beautiful.

Cyrus released the album, her ninth, on May 30, 2025, which was described as a "one-of-a-kind cinematic experience." It features 13 tracks, with songs like Every Girl You've Ever Loved, Walk of Fame, Easy Lover, and End of the World. The album also features an accompanying film, which will be out in cinemas worldwide on June 27.

As for her Billions Club performance in Paris, Spotify Newsroom noted that Cyrus' live performance will be turned into a movie for worldwide fans to experience. The Billions Club Live with Miley Cyrus: A Concert Film will drop on Spotify later in the summer. It will reportedly include her full Paris performance plus behind-the-scenes moments from the event.

Cyrus' Paris performance for Spotify marks the second edition of the Billions Club concert, with the first one being The Weeknd in Los Angeles last year.

