"This album deserved at least a 9" — Internet divided over Pitchfork rating Miley Cyrus' "Something Beautiful" a 5.6 out of 10

American music magazine Pitchfork recently rated Miley Cyrus' latest album, Something Beautiful, a 5.6 out of 10, describing it as "directionless and thematically vague, it starts with a bang and ends in a whimper."

Something Beautiful is Miley's ninth studio album, released on May 30, 2025. Comprising 13 tracks, the album falls under the Pop/R&B genre, and its Pitchfork rating has divided the internet.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the music magazine's take on Miley Cyrus' latest album, wherein an X user contradicted Pitchfork's rating and tweeted:

"this album deserved at least a 9 wth this is ridiculous"

"pitchfork giving mid scores like they didn't write 2000 word essays about minecraft soundtracks 💀" an X user took a dig at the music magazine

"Can the basement they run Pitchfork out of collapse already" another X user commented

"Another example of Pitchfork not getting art" an internet user mentioned

"I bet Pitchfork doesn’t even listen to the album. They just see the streams the album has and based on that they put a mark" another internet user stated

On the other hand, some netizens agreed with Pitchfork's 5.6 rating of Miley's Something Beautiful:

"This seems fair to me. It’s wildly inconsistent." an X user tweeted

"Was a really bad album." a netizen remarked

"shouldve been lower" another netizen expressed

Miley Cyrus wants to be a "human psychedelic for people" via her music

While Miley Cyrus' latest album has garnered mixed reviews, the singer has been vocal about the album's concept and has shared how it all came together in multiple interviews.

During a November 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Miley described the vibe of her album as "hypnotizing and glamorous", dubbing it a "concept album." At the time, Miley expressed her desire to reach her fanbase at a cellular level.

“I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.” the Flowers singer said

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Miley Cyrus said that Something Beautiful wasn't "a last lap." She said she won't do a 180 in her career at this point, given that the latest album is different from the ones Miley has released before. The singer also mentioned that she took a big bet on her ninth studio album, but won't put herself in a similarly pressurising position again.

Talking about which song from the album she resonates with at this point in her life, Miley said:

“A lot of things are going to change about that for me, towards the end [of this year] and the beginning of next year. That’s really kind of my focus, of using this year to kind of wind that idea I’ve had of myself down."

She continued:

"There’s a song on the album called ‘Reborn’ and it’s kind of about this. I feel like next year for me is gonna be kind of this rebirth of how I do things and how I look at my career."

In other news, Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful has a corresponding musical film slated for a premiere on June 6, 2025, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film will also get a limited theatrical release on June 12, 2025.

