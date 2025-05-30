"Liam Hemsworth just felt a chill" — Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus' “Easy Lover” music video

Miley Cyrus dropped the music video for her new song Easy Lover on May 30, 2025. The track is directed by Brendan Walter, Jacob Bixenman, and Miley herself. It is a part of the singer's ninth studio album titled Something Beautiful.

The video showcases the singer in a dressing room wherein she's getting her hair and makeup done, followed by clips of Miley strutting across the backlot of a film studio and then hopping on the stage. The Flowers singer grooves along with some dancers in the background.

Easy Lover's music video has amassed over 142K views within hours of being posted on YouTube, and at the time of writing this article. Additionally, Miley Cyrus' fans took to X to comment on the latest release. A comedy page took a dig at the singer's former partner Liam Hemsworth, given that the singer speculatively reflects on a difficult relationship via lyrics like:

“You got the love I always needed/ Tie me to horses and I still wouldn’t leave ya/ But you’re not an easy lover.”

The X user (@ComedyMinuteDB) wrote:

"somewhere, Liam Hemsworth just felt a chill and doesn't know why"

"Miley Cyrus's "Easy Lover" video is a vibrant dance of reinvention, perfectly timed with her personal and professional milestones. A true showcase of her enduring artistry, " an X user commented

"This already looks like a Grammy reel. Miley came to deliver," another X user mentioned

"one of her most experimental albums, and she delivered with it!" an internet user stated

"She’s unstoppable this era. Every drop is a hit!" another internet user said

On the other hand, some internet users put forth contrary opinions to that of Miley's fans:

"Everybody desperately trying to recover the 70s 😒😐" an X user tweeted

"She’s makes the most boring generic music," a netizen remarked

"so boring can she go back to releasing music like bangerz," another netizen expressed

Miley Cyrus' Easy Lover was meant to be a part of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter

Miley Cyrus performs during 'Something Beautiful' album release event at Chateau Marmont on May 27, 2025. (Image via Getty)

During a conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on May 21, 2025, Miley Cyrus shared how Easy Lover was supposed to be a part of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album. The track was created when Queen Bey and Miley's Grammy-winning song II MOST WANTED was being recorded. Talking about the story behind it, Miley told Lowe:

“That one is funny because there’s an ad-lib where I say ‘Tell ’em B’, and that was Beyoncé, ’cause she was taking songs for her country album and that was a song I’d written for that."

She continued:

“I had written originally that song around Plastic Hearts days and never got the production quite where I wanted it. I had written it with totally different verse but the chorus I had always loved."

Miley Cyrus mentioned that Easy Lover was written around 2020-2021 and she held on to it till she recalled the song when Beyoncé was on the hunt for melodies for her country album. However, Queen Bey picked the demo for II MOST WANTED, which was called Shotgun Rider at the time.

The Hannah Montana star also shared that she still had the ad-lib saying "Tell ’em B" on Easy Lover and didn't know what to do with it, given Queen Bey had picked the other demo for her album. Then, Brittany Howard offered to play the electric guitar, which sat perfectly with the track and the ad-lib.

Miley Cyrus' album Something Beautiful, released on May 30, 2025, features collaborations with Naomi Campbell and Brittany Howard. The album's press release mentions that the project explores themes of transformation, healing, and finding beauty in darkness.

