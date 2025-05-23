“Stop listening to mid white men”- Fans react as Miley Cyrus reveals Harrison Ford talked her out of doing a forest-based tour for Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus shared on The Zane Lowe Show (May 21, 2025) that Harrison Ford influenced her decision to cancel a planned forest-based tour for her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful. She said she had pitched the idea of performing in places like forests and pyramids, but Ford questioned its cost and practicality, which made her rethink the plan.

She stated,

“So I show him my idea of Somewhere Beautiful, which is performing in all these forests and at the pyramids and all these things. He goes, ‘You really want to go and set up in a forest? And do what?’ He’s like, ‘You’re going to bring a crew?’ He’s like, ‘Looks expensive.’"

Miley Cyrus added,

"And I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense.’ That’s why I want to create this film, the film is my way of touring.”

The announcement generated significant discussion among fans, with a number expressing clear disappointment regarding the cancellation of the tour concept.

An X user @lambmary862 wrote,

"There's literally a well-known festival in Michigan now called electric Forest that is set up in a freaking Forest there's endless concerts that have been in forests lol 😆 stop listening to mid white men Jesus Lord mother!! 😭"

"The film is my way of touring” Harrison ford when I catch you…….", another X user added.

"miley was about to give us the most unhinged, iconic tour of all time and he said no 😭", a fan stated.

Some fans, however, sided with Harrison Ford, praising his practical advice and noting how much Miley Cyrus listened. They pointed out that setting up for forest-based touring would be highly challenging due to weather risks, equipment transportation, and increased costs.

"Might be an odd take....but I agree with Harrison. But not for the reasons of "expensive". But because I can only imagine trashed the forests and other beautiful areas would look after a concert. It would damage the environment. Also, the tickets would be more expensive", a netizen noted.

"She was about to have us fighting for our lives against lions, tigers and bears 😭😭", another netizen commented.

"everyone in the comments mad at harrison ford but he actually makes sense 😭 it’s a cool idea but imagine the logistics, permits, trash and safety concerns," an individual stated.

"She would have ruined the environment worse than Taylor swift and risked peoples lives for a tour. Harrison Ford knew what he was doing lowkey", another individual echoed.

"The forests filled with mosquitoes and ticks would love for us to have concerts there", a fan added.

Miley Cyrus said her decision to reschedule the tour was mainly to ensure her wellness, both physically and mentally. She noted that the demands, travel, and noise of a huge tour could work against the gains she’s made recently, mostly due to her medical condition, Reinke’s edema.

Miley Cyrus reimagines tour concept as visual album

Initially, Miley Cyrus conceptualized Something Beautiful not as a conventional concert tour but as a deeply immersive, site-specific performance series. The idea was to present these live shows in unusual settings such as forests, deserts, or even ancient pyramids to express the themes of change, spirituality, and feeling strong found on the album.

Yet, after consulting Harrison Ford about the practicality of setting up the tour, Cyrus made the choice not to include live shows. In its place, she developed Something Beautiful as a visual album and cinematic experience, which she described as her "version of a tour."

