Did Miley Cyrus' mother unfollow her on Instagram? Singer shuts down family feud rumors in new statement 

Miley Cyrus addressed speculation about a rift with her mother, Tish Cyrus, in a May 10 Instagram Story. The singer confirmed her mother accidentally unfollowed her on Instagram due to a technical mishap, dismissing rumors of a family feud.

Explaining Tish unfollowing her on the platform was accidental, Cyrus wrote:

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me—simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

“Too tight for anything”: Miley shuts down feud rumors (Image via Instagram/@mileycyrus)

Miley Cyrus also referenced her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, in the Instagram Story, stating:

“My dad and I have had our challenges… Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else.”

Billy Ray's recent Instagram posts, including a birthday photo with Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando, suggest ongoing family unity.

The statement coincided with promotions for Miley Cyrus' upcoming album Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025. Its lead single, End of the World, debuted on April 3, 2025.

Miley Cyrus addresses rumors and promotes new music

Miley Cyrus' Instagram Story clarification followed fan speculation after Tish Cyrus briefly unfollowed her daughter. Tish addressed the issue directly in the Instagram comment section of her post on May 7, attributing it to a technical error.

“Idk what happened lol,” she wrote in response to a netizen's question.

Miley's mother clarifying she didn't unfollow her on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@sorrywerecyrus)

The Flowers' singer in her Instagram Story also emphasized healing with her father, noting:

“Bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Miley's relationship with her father has been rocky since her Hannah Montana days. It became even more troubled when Billy decided to split with her mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2013. Almost a decade later, tension was seen again as she didn't mention her father in her 2024 Grammy acceptance speech, while mentioning the rest of the family members.

However, Billy's Instagram posts in support of Miley over time calmed down the feud rumors. The latest Instagram story by Miley shows she has reconciled with her dad and healed their strained relationship.

Miley Cyrus' new album, Something Beautiful, follows her 2023 Grammy-winning Endless Summer Vacation. During a Spotify event on May 6, 2025, she described the project as her "gayest" and "best" work, focusing on redefining beauty standards. One of the album's tracks, More to Lose, a piano-driven ballad, was released on May 9

Something Beautiful will be her ninth studio album, which has 13 original songs. Her upcoming album has been inspired by The Wall (1979) by Pink Floyd. Talking about her album, she revealed during a November interview for Harper's BAZAAR's Art Issue last year, that:

“The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

As of now, no further comments have been issued by the Cyrus family.

