"No idea" — Tish Cyrus addresses rumors about unfollowing daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram

Tish Cyrus, 57, reportedly unfollowed her daughter Miley Cyrus, 32, on Instagram on May 7, 2025. Allegedly, she unfollowed Miley, an hour after Tish’s ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a nostalgic video of Miley on his account.

The post, which had a young Miley playing the piano as Billy Ray strummed a guitar, was captioned,

"Can't wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies."

Fans bombarded Tish Cyrus's Instagram with questions after she reportedly unfollowed Miley Cyrus (Image via @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram)

Fans quickly realized that there was a difference in Tish's following list and bombarded her social media with questions. One of the users asked, "Why did you stop following Miley?" Another said, "Why did you block Miley?!?!?!" Tish promptly addressed the situation, responding in the comments section of an Instagram post,

"have no idea how that happened but it's fixed now! 💖."

Tish Cyrus responds to the fans

This brief social media hiccup comes amid a complex web of family dynamics following Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray's divorce in 2022. Since their split, both have moved on. Tish Cyrus married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, while Billy Ray married Australian singer Firerose in October 2023. However, Billy Ray's marriage to Firerose was short-lived, ending in divorce in May 2024.

Billy Ray Cyrus recently confirmed his romantic relationship with the actress Elizabeth Hurley. The couple formally went public with their relationship on Easter Sunday, 2025, sharing a picture of Billy Ray kissing Hurley on the cheek, leaning on a wooden fence. The caption read, "Happy Easter♥️."

Sources say that while shooting the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, the two had a meeting and connected after Billy Ray divorced Firerose, as reported by The Sun.

The Cyrus family's internal relationships have been under scrutiny for some time. Miley's relationship with her father reportedly became strained following her parents' divorce. Notably, during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley did not mention Billy Ray Cyrus, a decision that fueled speculation about their relationship.

Conversely, Miley has shown public support for her mother, bringing Tish Cyrus as her date to the 2025 Grammy Awards and thanking her in her acceptance speech, as per reports by Page Six.

Despite the public nature of these familial developments, sources close to the family suggest a desire to move past the drama. An insider told People that Miley, her siblings, and Tish Cyrus aim to avoid further public disputes, emphasizing that the ongoing family feud is "not enjoyable" for them.

Tish Cyrus has been managing her daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus since the start of their careers and does so even now with Jonathan Daniel from Crush Music. Tish is the owner and current president of Hopetown Entertainment, a privately owned television and film production company.

Miley Cyrus is set to release her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album also has a comparably named musical film, released on its premiere on June 6, 2025, at the Tribeca festival. The visual album examines the issues of healing after trauma and finding the beauty in the dark moments of life.

