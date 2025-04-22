How many kids does Elizabeth Hurley have? Names and everything you need to know following viral IG picture with Billy Ray Cyrus

A picture of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Elizabeth Hurley was uploaded on Instagram in a joint post on April 20, 2025. The picture showed Cyrus kissing Hurley's cheek while she smiled with her face turned towards him. The Instagram post has since gone viral on social media with fans of both Cyrus and Hurley speculating about their relationship.

However, neither Elizabeth Hurley nor Billy Ray Cyrus have spoken about any of the speculations. At the time of writing this article there has been no confirmation from either of them or their representatives.

Elizabeth Hurley is an English actress known for her roles in multiple movies including Bedazzled, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and Method, among others. She also gained fame in 1987 when she dated Hugh Grant and attended the London premiere of his film Four Weddings and a Funeral. At the premiere, she was wearing a black Versace dress that was held together by gold safety pins.

Elizabeth Hurley dated businessman and film producer Stephen Bing in 2001 and the two had a son named Damian Charles Hurley in 2002. Damian is Hurley's only child.

The 23-year-old is also an actor who was signed by the model agency Tess Management in 2018 before becoming a client of IMG Models in 2020.

Elizabeth Hurley dropped everything to keep a promise she made to her son

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley at the presentation of the 28th SPA Awards - Source: Getty

Elizabeth Hurley's only son Damian Hurley was born on April 4, 2002, when Hurley was in a relationship with American businessman Stephen Bing. According to a report by the People Magazine from April 2024, Damian was raised in Gloucestershire. He grew up with Hurley and her then-husband, businessman Arun Nayar.

Damian is a model and actor who was seen as Prince Hansel Von Lichtenstein in season three of Elizabeth Hurley's series The Royals. He got his first modeling job in 2019 for Pat McGrath Labs.

Damian Hurley has also written and directed the 2024 film Strictly Confidential. The movie, which was Damian's directorial debut, starred his mother as Lily. Strictly Confidential follows a woman named Mia (Georgia Lock) who is trying to find out the truth behind the death of her best friend Rebecca (Lauren McQueen).

Speaking to PEOPLE in an article published on February 28, 2024, Damian Hurley recalled how his mother kept a promise she had made to him years ago. He noted that she had promised him that she would be in his first feature.

"During the making of my first-ever short film back in 2010 when I was 8, my mother promised me she’d be in my first feature. True to her word, the minute Strictly Confidential was green-lit, my mother dropped everything and raced out to the Caribbean to help," he said.

Elizabeth Hurley on how she finds happiness

The actress at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Image via Getty)

Besides appearing in Strictly Confidential in 2024, she also appeared as a guest judge for two episodes in the reality TV series, Germany's Next Topmodel.

She spoke to Us Weekly in March 2025, while attending Elton John’s star-studded 2025 Oscars viewing and after-party. The actress told the publication how she finds happiness.

"I’d like to be in my own country house at home, but even if I go to somebody else’s, like in America and I go somewhere, I like nature. I really like getting outta cities when I’m feeling a bit, you know, that revs me up again," she shared.

The actress also shared that she does not like being late and panicking. Instead, she likes to prepare for every event beforehand. She said that she didn't "like trying things on at the last minute," adding that she didn't like not knowing what jewelry she was wearing. The actress noted that it wasn't something she was good at, even when she was a child.

As mentioned earlier, neither Elizabeth Hurley, nor Billy Ray Cyrus nor their representatives have addressed speculations about their relationship.

