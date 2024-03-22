Elizabeth Hurley felt “kind of liberating” working on an erotic thriller shot by her son

Elizabeth Hurley recently spoke about working on her son Damian Hurley's debut film, an erotic thriller titled Strictly Confidential. This has generated curiosity and conversation in the media. Hurley talked candidly about feeling liberated while filming intimate scenes with her son directing.

She mentioned to Access Hollywood,

"It’s kind of liberating to work with your family, I may do it again."

The British actress plays a mysterious and suspenseful role in Damian Hurley's directorial debut, Strictly Confidential, which promises to be an engrossing story. The trailer for the film dropped earlier this month, providing viewers with a glimpse at the film's potential plot and Elizabeth's role.

Elizabeth Hurley shares her experience shooting intimate scenes in Strictly Confidential, directed by son Damian Hurley

As previously mentioned, Elizabeth Hurley described the experience of having her son Damian Hurley direct her in Strictly Confidential as "liberating." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Elizabeth said that working with her son gave her a sense of security and care, particularly in situations that challenged her comfort zone.

She said,

"It’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you – which was the same on this movie in a way, because the things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily always done in movies many times before – but having him there meant I felt safe and looked after."

The controversy surrounding their partnership was acknowledged by Damian Hurley in the same interview. However, he stressed that it is an inherent aspect of their shared business.

He said,

“We felt in our comfort zone, it’s very strange. I think, also, when you’re on an independent film, you have 18 days to shoot, every single second counts. You can’t sit around mulling scenes, thinking ‘What if?’”

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley's directorial debut: Plot, cast, and more about Strictly Confidential

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley's first feature film, Strictly Confidential's cast includes Georgia Lock as Mia and Elizabeth Hurley as Lily. The cast also has Freddie Thorp as James, Lauren McQueen as Rebecca, Pear Chiravara as Natasha, Genevieve Gaunt as Jemma, and Max Parker as Will.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the film is as follows:

"A haunted young woman finds herself drawn into a world of seduction, duplicity and betrayal as she desperately tries to uncover the mystery surrounding her best friend's suicide."

Strictly Confidential will be released in a few American theaters on April 5, 2024.