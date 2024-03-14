The Boy and the Heron English dub hits Japanese, North American theaters in March 2024

Thursday, March 14, 2024 saw GKIDS and TOHO announce the screening of the English dubbed version of The Boy and the Heron would premiere in North American and Japanese theaters later this month, respectively. The film will return to theaters in North America on Friday, March 22, 2024, while the English dub will hit Japanese theaters on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

In North America, The Boy and the Heron will screen in both the original Japanese language with English subtitles and an English dubbed version. Japanese theaters will instead see solely the English dubbed (with Japanese subtitles) version of the film screening, based on information currently available at the time of this article’s writing.

The Boy and the Heron is the latest film from Studio Ghibli and critically acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki, and was originally set to be Miyazaki’s last film before his retirement. The film has been incredibly successful both commercially and critically, with a major highlight being its Best Animated Feature Film victory in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony this past Sunday, March 10.

The Boy and the Heron is the second film from Miyazaki to win the aforementioned Best Animated Feature Film award at the Oscars, with the first being Spirited Away in 2003. His films Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises also received nominations to the same category, but failed to win in their respective years.

The film also won Animated of the Year in the 47th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes and the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards. The film won further prizes and commendations from the Annie Awards for storyboarding and character animation, and the British Academy Film Awards for animated film. The film also received several honorary awards in addition to these categorical victories.

The film first opened in Japan in July 2023, earning roughly $13.2 million USD on 1.003 million tickets in its first three days in theaters. These numbers increased by roughly 2.3 million and 0.35 million respectively when looking at the Friday-Monday long weekend which the film premiered during. Monday, July 17, 2023 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan.

The film is the 71st highest-grossing film ever in Japan, and the third highest-grossing domestic film in Japan for the 2023 calendar year with 8.66 billion yen (roughly $61.4 million USD) gross. The film also ranked in #1 in its opening weekend in the United States box office, earning $12,836,313 USD in its first three days. It’s been reported as the “first original anime production” to top the United States box office. The film will stream exclusively on HBO’s Max platform.

