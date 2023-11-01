Bud Light-UFC deal: A $100 Million partnership despite transgender ad campaign

The UFC has inked a multiyear deal worth over $100 million with beer giant Bud Light. This partnership marks a significant return for Bud Light as a major sponsor of the UFC, a role it previously held more than 15 years ago.

It's an interesting development considering Bud Light's recent controversies. Earlier this year, the beer company received criticism for its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The association led to a noticeable drop in sales and triggered outrage among conservative groups who declared a boycott against the brand.

Despite these challenges, the partnership with the promotion is set to move forward. Bud Light will take center stage in UFC content across broadcasts and online platforms. The deal signals a change in the beverage sponsor for UFC, as the previous partnership with Modelo ended.

Dana White shared his thoughts on the renewed collaboration in a press release, saying:

"There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead."

Sean Strickland shares controversial opinion on Bud Light-UFC deal

Sean Strickland has drawn attention for his controversial comments regarding the recent Bud Light-UFC partnership.

'Tarzan' turned to social media to share his thoughts on the major deal. In a post on X, he asked his followers for their opinions on Bud Light's new alliance with the MMA promotion, writing:

"So what do you guys think about Bud Light? I just heard...... lol."

However, Strickland's follow-up comment sparked outrage among many. Responding to a fan who pointed out that he would need to adhere to the company's guidelines, Strickland expressed his views on gender dysphoria and transgender identities. He stated:

"Well, good point. Here's the thing, women are born, not made, transgenders are mentally ill, and society should never accept this as normal. Now Bud Light gives me money.. and I just said that... I've been saying it my entire career... so? What do they support?"

Strickland continued his controversial stance in an Instagram video, doubling down on his thoughts:

"You know how I feel about transgenders, I go f**king hard, just what I do. I am the biggest advocate of biological females. If I said my views on transgenders, I’d be kicked off Instagram... But I cannot f**king wait to pick up a big old f**king Bud Light can and fix you, Bud Light, because you guys are doing the right fcking thing..."

"I, Sean Strickland, a representation of the American people, are going to fix you Bud Light. Thank you for giving me money, thank you for supporting my platform, I’m gonna help you guys.”