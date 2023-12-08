Maria Sharapova gave birth to her son Theo in July last year, around two years after she retired from professional tennis.

The Russian recently sat down with the 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' podcast to discuss a range of issues, starting from her early beginnings to her relationship with her parents, her career and motherhood.

Speaking on her evolving views on motherhood in particular, Sharapova admitted that she used to think of herself as a “tough” woman who would have no qualms about leaving her child at home for a work commitment. However, the birth of her son has changed everything for the Russian now.

The five-time Grand Slam champion stated that she thinks twice about leaving Theo behind these days, and that she often finds herself weighing the importance of some trips as well.

"I was just saying, the guilt that you feel like leaving the house as a new mom," Maria Sharapova said. "Going through my teens and my 20s, early 30s was like, I got this down. I'm a tough girl. I'm gonna be okay leaving my child."

"[But] Oh no, I leave the house and I think twice about it," she continued. "Yeah. Like what's the purpose of my trip? Is it really important? Your thought perspective, just completely changes."

"I have a new perspective on work" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova, evian global ambassador, celebrates the evian x Balmain pop-up hosted at the Rosewood Montecito

Maria Sharapova, in the same interview, said that three years into her retirement, she has a new perspective on work now and that she strives to balance her personal and professional lives more.

The Russian recalled the COVID 19-induced lockdowns and restrictions weeks after her retirement from tennis, remarking that the period also had some bearing on her changed views.

"I have a new perspective on work," Maria Sharapova said. "This sense of understanding, what's more important than other things. I retired and we went into lockdown due to Covid, then I was pregnant."

Sharapova went on to joke about having envisioned a post-retirement life that was all about travelling and exploring new cultures, adding she has no idea of when such a vacation would materialise for her in view of her current newfound responsibilities.

"So, you know, I envisioned post-retirement, traveling around the world, and experiencing, these amazing cities from different perspective and then I gave birth to Theo, and then my world just revolves around him and work and yeah, and I don't know when I'm going on vacation," the former World No. 1 added.