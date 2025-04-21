"I drive a tractor"- When Elizabeth Hurley revealed some bold facts about her

Elizabeth Hurley is one of the most famous names in Hollywood and has been so for decades now. She is recently back in the news for a photo with the famous singer and songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, but she has had many reasons to be in the spotlight in the past, too.

Most would remember the actress for her iconic role in Bedazzled (2000), which is now considered a cult classic. She is also renowned as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997). However, there is more to the actress than her work in Hollywood or her successful entrepreneurship.

Interestingly, the actress also harbors an affinity for some offbeat things, like driving tractors and using powerful tools to trim her topiary hedges. She revealed this in a 2017 interview with Red Magazine.

When asked if there were any surprising facts about her that most did not know, the actress revealed:

"I drive a tractor. I can do fencing. I can do ditching. I have some high-powered tools that I trim all my topiary hedges with - I love my hedge-trimmer, it’s probably my favourite possession. My brother gave me one for Christmas this year and it’s a fabulous light-weight one."

In a fun anecdote, she was further asked how often she trimmed the hedges, and she also had an interesting answer to that. She said:

"Often. I like to take secateurs with me on every walk I go to, and attack everything. I’ll frequently go for walks with my hedge-trimmer, and chop everything I see. Lots of things need tending to…"

At 59, Elizabeth Hurley remains just as fun and interesting a person as she was in her younger years.

What else did Elizabeth Hurley discuss in this interview?

In this particular 2017 interview with the Red Magazine, Elizabeth Hurley discussed almost everything from the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to what she wanted to tell her younger self to her standout career moment.

She revealed a lot of interesting things throughout the interview. For instance, she elaborated on how getting involved in the Estee Lauder company and their Breast Cancer Campaign years ago was one of the moments she felt really special about. She also talked about how she wanted to be an English spy but claimed she wouldn't be chosen for the job either way, so it's better that she acts as a spy instead.

She also spoke about her son, who has followed his mother into the industry, and about her beauty secrets. She ultimately arrived at what she did to unwind at the end of a long day, and finally revealed the few things people did not know about her.

Elizabeth Hurley has often appeared in other interviews since then.

Elizabeth Hurley has remained quite active in the past few years. She has worked as Morgan le Fay in Runaways and has worked in The Royals. Her more recent movies include Christmas in Paradise, Christmas in the Caribbean, Piper, and Strictly Confidential, which she also produced. She has also appeared on Germany's Next Topmodel in 2024, where she was a judge.

Hurley continues to be a gigantic presence in Hollywood and will remain so for her body of great work.

