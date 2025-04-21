The Stolen Girl soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

The drama series The Stolen Girl started on Disney+ on April 16, 2025. Elisa Blix's life takes a scary turn when her daughter Lucia goes missing, and this five-part series follows her as she deals with her feelings. The show is mostly about Elisa's journey to find out what really happened when her daughter was taken, while also dealing with her own traumatic past.

The show is about Elisa Blix (Denise Gough), who finds out dark secrets about her past, mostly about her father. When her daughter goes missing, these secrets turn into a crisis. The show goes deep into Elisa's life as she tries to find her daughter while dealing with her own trauma and guilt.

The series also focuses on the mysterious Rebecca, who kidnapped Lucia and is at the center of a story that is tense and full of twists and turns. The soundtrack goes well with the emotional depth and creepy atmosphere of the show.

Ben Onono wrote the music for The Stolen Girl. His compositions add more feeling and tension to the series, going well with the dark themes of the story. The soundtrack goes well with the emotional depth and creepy atmosphere of the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Stolen Girl: All songs in the series

The music across all episodes plays a critical role in establishing the show's atmosphere subtly without much exaggeration.

The score of the Disney+ series includes the following:

Episode 1

Let Forever Be – The Chemical Brothers

Episode 2

Down by the Water – PJ Harvey

Episode 3

Ring-A-Ring O' Roses – Charlotte Gainsbourg

Out of the Sky – Random Recipe

Episode 4

Atmosphere – Joy Division

Out of the Sky – Random Recipe

Episode 5

Waterfall – The Stone Roses

About the Music Composer

Ben Onono, a British-Nigerian musician and songwriter with a long history in TV and movie music, wrote the haunting music for The Stolen Girl. Onono went to the Royal Academy of Music in London to learn music and has since worked on several projects.

Onono has written music for a number of well-known shows and movies, such as the BBC show Shuga and the Netflix movie Half of a Yellow Sun. He is known for his unique mix of soulful melodies and intense, atmospheric soundscapes.

The Stolen Girl: Plot of the series

The story of The Stolen Girl centers on Elisa Blix, a woman who is trying to escape her past and the dark secrets she has been trying to hide. When Elisa was a child, she lived in the small town of Eyton and was s*xually abused by her father, Daniel Stanton.

She had to care for him in his last days because he was dying. Elisa's mother, Deborah, couldn't or wouldn't protect her from this abuse, which made her feel even more alone and hopeless.

Elisse leaves her abusive home when she is sixteen years old and starts a new life. Fred is a criminal lawyer, and she marries him. They have a daughter named Lucia.

Even though Elisa's family life seems stable, she is stuck in a marriage she doesn't love and ends up having an affair with Marcus Turner, a rich businessman who owns a chain of hotels. Elisa plans to divorce Fred to be with Marcus, who promises her a better life after the affair leads to a pregnancy.

But Elisa's life takes a sad turn when Marcus talks her into going to see her dying father one last time. Elisa's unresolved trauma comes back to the surface during the visit, and in a fit of rage, she pushes Daniel down the stairs and kills him.

Elisa, Marcus, and Lucia all run away from the scene of the crime in a panicked attempt to avoid the consequences. As they rush, Elisa hits a parked car and kills two people: Rebecca's husband Nicolas, and their young daughter, Rose.

Rebecca is devastated by the death of her family and comes up with a plan to get back at Elisa and Marcus. Lucia, Elisa's daughter, is taken by her and taken to France, where she plans to raise the girl as her own. Rebecca thinks that the thought of Lucia replacing her lost daughter will help her get over her grief.

Elisa, on the other hand, feels guilty about the accident and wants to keep her perfect life with Marcus. Marcus agrees to take the blame for the accident and is sent to prison for dangerous driving.

A still from season 1 (Image via Disney+)

In the finale of The Stolen Girl, Elisa finally talks to Rebecca about what really happened and tells her about the terrible accident that started everything. She says she is very sorry for the pain she caused and admits that she played a part in the deaths.

As Elisa knows she can't fix the damage she has caused, she decides to turn herself in and face the consequences. Rebecca feels moved when she hears Elisa's confession, and also decides to let Lucia go back to her mother because she knows the girl will never accept her as her own.

In the last twist, Rebecca disappears with her daughter, Josephine, who is still alive, after committing more crimes to get back at the people who hurt her.

The Stolen Girl is available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

