Is The Stolen Girl based on a true story? Explained

The crime thriller series The Stolen Girl was released on April 16, 2025, in the United States of America. The series premiered on Freeform, an American basic cable channel owned by Disney-ABC Television Group.

The series follows the story of Elisa Blix and her daughter, Lucia. Elisa agrees with Josie's mother and allows Lucia to go over to their house on a playdate. Things take an awful turn as Lucia never returns home from the playdate. Elsa soon realizes that her daughter has been kidnapped, which leads to a Europe-wide manhunt for the kidnapper.

Viewers who have tuned into this series might have wondered if The Stolen Girl is based on a true story. As per a Newsweek April 2025 report, the novel Playdate, on which the show is based, is partially inspired by a real-life incident. Alex Dahl drew inspiration from the 1993 case of Maureen Dabbagh. Her daughter was abducted by her ex-husband and taken to the Middle East.

The Stolen Girl was directed by Eva Husson, and the screenplay was adapted from Alex Dahl's novel Playdate by Catherine Moulton. As per IMDb, the series has received a rating of 6.4/10, based on 735 reviews, as of this writing.

What is The Stolen Girl all about?

The Stolen Girl's story begins with Elisa Blix letting her daughter go over for a playdate at her new friend Josie's house. Josie's mother, Rebecca, keeps convincing Elisa to let her daughter stay for a sleepover, which she agrees to, after visiting their place and exchanging numbers. Things take a quick turn as Lucia never returns home the next day since Rebecca disappears with the two kids.

As police begin their investigation, a journalist named Selma begins to take an interest in the case. She believes that the case is somehow related to the parents. As the mystery unfolds, everything is not as it seems, since the kidnapping ends up being connected to the secrets being hidden by the parents.

Disney's The Stolen Girl is led by Denise Gough, who plays the role of Elisa Blix, while Holliday Grainger features as Rebecca, the kidnapper. Other notable cast members include Ambika Mod as Selma, the journalist, and Jim Sturges as Fred Blix, the father. Robyn Betteridge and Beatrice Campbell play the roles of the kids Josephine and Lucia, respectively.

The Stolen Girl mini-series is set to include five episodes

The Stolen Girl mini-series will contain a total of five episodes, which will conclude the chapter surrounding Lucia's kidnapping. The series premiered its pilot episode on April 16, 2025, on Freeform for a US-based audience, and new episodes can be expected every Wednesday.

A summarized table of the released schedule for the mini-series is listed below:

Episode Name Release Date Release Time Episode 1 April 16, 2025 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CST Episode 2 April 23, 2025 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CST Episode 3 April 30, 2025 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CST Episode 4 May 7, 2025 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CST Episode 5 May 14, 2025 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CST

Where to watch The Stolen Girl?

New episodes of the series are televised at the scheduled time every Wednesday on Freeform for the US audience. The episodes are also made available the next day on the Hulu app. The five episodes of the mini-series were collectively released for the audience on Disney+, wherever the app is available.

To access the Freeform channel, the audience will be required to subscribe to a television provider, since it is a broadcast channel. YouTube TV also includes the Freeform channel in its lineup. Viewers can access all Freeform-related content on their website, however, the app was discontinued from September 23, 2024.

All Freeform content is also available on the Hulu app. The subscription to the app is available in various packages for the audience. The audience can subscribe to their ad-supported plan for $9.99/month or the no-ads plan for $18.99/month. Viewers can also check out their bundle packages, which include Live TV and other subscriptions such as Disney+ and ESPN+, on their official website or app.

Additionally, all five episodes of the mini-series have been collectively released on the Disney+ app. The subscription is available for $9.99/month for the ad-supported plan and $15.99/month for the premium ad-free plan.

The next episode of The Stolen Girl mini-series is scheduled to be released on April 23, 2025, at 10p/9c in the United States of America.

