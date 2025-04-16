The Stolen Girl season 1: Full list of cast explored

The Stolen Girl Season 1 is a dark psychological thriller that you can stream on Disney+ starting April 16, 2025, worldwide. The five-part drama series is based on Alex Dahl's best-selling book of the same name. New episodes air weekly at 10:00 pm ET on Freeform in the United States, and viewers can also watch them online the next day on Hulu.

A flight attendant named Elisa Blix agrees to let her nine-year-old daughter Lucia go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie. This is the main plot of the first season of The Stolen Girl.

Things go wrong when Lucia goes missing the next day, and Elisa finds out that Josie's mother, Rebecca, has gone missing with her. As Elisa and Fred, her husband, try to find out the truth, they find that things are much more complicated and dangerous than they thought.

The main cast of season 1 of The Stolen Girl is made up of well-known actors, Denise Gough plays Elisa Blix, a mother who is in a terrible situation. Becky is played by Holliday Grainger, a mysterious and charming woman with a dark secret.

Main cast of The Stolen Girl season 1

1) Denise Gough as Elisa Blix

Denise Gough plays Elisa Blix in The Stolen Girl (Image via Getty)

Elisa Blix, played by Denise Gough in The Stolen Girl, is a flight attendant whose life takes a terrible turn when her daughter Maria goes missing. Elisa's character is very emotional and complicated. She shows the worry and hopelessness of a mother stuck in an unimaginable situation.

Her television credits include Too Close and Andor. She has won many awards for her acting, including two Laurence Olivier Awards, a Tony Award nomination, and a British Academy Television Award nomination.

Gough started her career in the theater, where she got praise for her roles in Desire Under the Elms and People, Places, and Things. For her work in People, Places, and Things, she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress.

She also won the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Harper in Angels with the American Dream. Before becoming an actress at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, Gough learned how to be a soprano.

2) Holliday Grainger as Rebecca

Holliday Grainger plays Rebecca in The Stolen Girl (Image via Getty)

Holliday Grainger portrays Rebecca in The Stolen Girl. When she holds Lucia hostage, she becomes the center of the mystery. Grainger is a talented English actress who was born on March 27, 1988, in Didsbury, Manchester. She has worked on stage, in movies, and in TV shows.

Although Grainger is known for being versatile, her big break came when she played Lucrezia Borgia opposite Jeremy Irons on the Showtime show The Borgias.

She has also played Robin Ellacott in the Strike series, which is based on J.K. Rowling's books, and DI Rachel Carey in The Capture, a BBC One/Peacock crime drama. In 2012, Grainger played Estella in the movie version of Great Expectations. In 2015, she played Cinderella's stepsister Anastasia Tremaine in Disney's live-action version of the story.

Grainger started acting when she was five years old. Her early roles in Casualty, Doctors, and Waterloo Road made her famous very quickly. She played Bonnie Parker in the miniseries Bonnie & Clyde in 2013 and was the lead in the movie The Riot Club in 2014. In the theatre, Grainger has been in shows like Three Sisters and Dissociation.

3) Jim Sturgess as Fred Blix

Jim Sturgess plays Fred Blix in The Stolen Girl (Image via Getty)

Jim Sturgess plays Fred Blix, Elisa’s husband. He is thrown into turmoil when their daughter is abducted. Fred is a caring father who struggles with the emotional strain as the investigation unfolds.

James Anthony Sturgess (born in Wandsworth, London, on May 16, 1978) is an English actor and singer-songwriter. His big break came when he played Jude in Julie Taymor's Across the Universe (2007), a musical drama set in the 1960s.

After that, Sturgess played the lead role of Ben Campbell in the 2008 movie 21. In that movie, MIT students count cards to win at blackjack. He has also been featured in The Way Back (2010), Cloud Atlas (2012), Stonehearst Asylum (2013), Geostorm (2017), and Kidnapping Freddy Heineken (2018).

At the beginning of her career, Sturgess played supporting roles in movies like The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) and Crossing Over. He became even more well-known for his part in Fifty Dead Men Walking (2009). At the 2010 Fantasporto Film Festival, he won the award for Best Actor.

4) Bronagh Waugh as DI Shona Sinclair

Bronagh Waugh plays DI Shona Sinclair in The Stolen Girl (Image via Getty)

In The Stolen Girl Season 1, Bronagh Waugh plays DI Shona Sinclair. Sinclair is a detective who is in charge of investigating what happened to nine-year-old Lucia Blix. Her character approaches the case in a grounded and methodical way, figuring out how to do the complicated parts of law enforcement while the chaos is happening around them.

Bronagh Waugh has established a name for herself as an actress. She became famous for her role as Cheryl Brady in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. At the British Soap Awards, she was nominated for several awards, including Best Actress and Best Comedy Performance.

Waugh showed how versatile she was in many roles after her success in Hollyoaks. She played Sally-Ann Spector in The Fall, DI Carol Farman in Ridley, and Jessica Reid in Unforgotten.

5) Ambika Mod portrays Selma Desai

Ambika Mod portrays Selma Desai in The Stolen Girl (Image via Getty)

In The Stolen Girl season 1, Ambika Mod portrays Selma Desai, an investigative journalist for Dash Voice. In her quest to find out what happened to Lucia Blix, her character is smart, determined, and never gives up. Selma is a key character in the story because her intuition and determination help her find hidden layers of the story.

As an actress, comedian, and writer, Ambika Mod was born in 1995 in Hertfordshire. Her first jobs were in comedy and theatre. At the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, she performed with Andrew Shires as Megan from HR.

Mod became famous for her part as Shruti Acharya in the BBC show This Is Going to Hurt, for which she won awards and praise from critics. She showed off her acting skills even more as Emma Morley in Netflix's One Day.

Supporting cast of The Stolen Girl Season 1

A steal from The Stolen Girl (Image via Freeform)

The supporting cast of The Stolen Girl season 1 includes several talented actors who contribute to the richness of the storyline. These actors bring essential subplots and tension to the show, with characters such as:

Robyn Betteridge as Josie Thibault

Michael Workéyè as Kaleb Negasi

Layo-Christina Akinlude as DS Lizzie Walker

Beatrice Campbell as Lucia

Andy Sellers as Tom O'Ryan

Forrest Bothwell as DC Daniel Coolidge

Lisa Bowerman as Maria Blix

Christopher Sherwood as Teddy Dayton

Crew of The Stolen Girl Season 1:

The show is directed by Eva Husson, known for her work on Mothering Sunday. Catherine Moulton, the writer, adapted the series from Alex Dahl’s bestselling novel Playdate.

Eva Husson – Director

Catherine Moulton – Writer (adapted from the novel by Alex Dahl)

Alex Dahl – Executive Producer

Nicola Shindler – Executive Producer

Tanya Seghatchian – Executive Producer / Producer

John Woodward – Executive Producer / Producer

Hannah Scott – Executive Producer (Disney+)

James Dean – Producer

Ben Onono – Composer

Mattias Troelstrup – Cinematographer

Kharmel Cochrane – Casting Director

Mathilde Snodgrass – Casting Director

Carly Reddin – Production Designer

The Stolen Girl season 1 will premiere on Disney+.

