Hulu’s Dying for Sex: Everything we know so far

Dying For Sex is an upcoming FX series. It is set to premiere on Hulu, and globally on Disney+, on Friday, April 4, 2025. FX just dropped a trailer for the show on March 18, 2025, which gives us a glimpse into its plot, inspired by real-life events.

Dying For Sex is inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams), as she comes to terms with her diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She leaves her husband of 15 years as she decides to make the best use of her time by fully exploring her sexual desires.

Her partner in crime is her best friend Nikki Boyer (Jenny Slate), who stands by her and helps her maneuver this uncertain chapter of her life.

The limited series is produced by FX Productions, along with 20th Television. It has eight episodes, which will all be released on the same day.

Dying For Sex - What we know from the trailer

The Dying For Sex trailer opens with a conversation between Molly and Nikki.

Molly explains how she has never climaxed with another person. This is followed by a voiceover from Molly explaining that her cancer is back. She reflects that she is too young and has not done anything with her life yet. Thus begins her journey to explore her bucket list and broaden her sexual horizons, with a little support from her friends, family, and well-wishers.

However, Molly's ex-husband, Steve (Jay Duplass), warns her that she is immunocompromised and can't just "sleep with strangers." This is followed by a hilarious montage of Molly trying to maneuver the world of dating through apps while receiving unwavering support from her best friend, Nikki.

Steve makes an appearance again as he emphasizes to Nikki in her workplace that being a fun friend is very different from being a caretaker of an ill person.

Dying For Sex explores the heavy topic of cancer in a lighthearted manner. It is the story of how one woman tries to make the best of the time she has left, with her best friend solidly sticking by her through it all. As Molly can be heard saying in the trailer, she wants to "feel everything for as long as she can."

Dying For Sex - Cast and crew

Williams and Slate in a still from the show (Image via FX Networks)

Here's the main cast of the show:

Michelle Williams as Molly Kochan

Jenny Slate as Nikki Boyer

Rob Delaney as Neighbor Guy

Jay Duplass as Steve

Kelvin Yu as Noah

Sissy Spacek as Gail

David Rasche as Dr. Pankowitz

Esco Jouley as Sonya

Dying for Sex is written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, who also serve as executive producers on the show. The series is directed by Shannon Murphy, another executive producer.

The show is also executive-produced by Hernan Lopez, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, Katherine Pope, Kathy Ciric, Michelle Williams, Nikki Boyer, Shannon Murphy, and Leslye Headland.

Here is the episode list for the series:

Good Value Diet Soda Masturbation is Important Feelings Can Become Amplified Topping is a Sacred Skill My Pet Happy Holidays You're Killing Me, Ernie It's Not That Serious

Dying For Sex will be released on Friday, April 4, 2025, on FX on Hulu and internationally on Disney+.

