5 Disney movies to watch if you liked Ice Princess

Starring Michelle Trachtenberg, Joan Cusack, and others, Ice Princess, is a teen sports comedy drama directed by Tim Fywell. It is about a young girl named Casey (Michelle), who is a talented figure skater and wants to pursue her passion. However, her mother is extremely strict and wants her daughter to concentrate on academics.

Casey decides that she will take up secret training classes to participate in a competition and not tell her mothers. Now, she must go through various challenges to pursue her dream and prove her talent to everyone. Viewers who like such light-hearted Disney movies like Ice Princess, which focus on young girls’ empowerment and achievement, can check the list below for some other similarly-themed Disney movies.

Radio Rebel, Cadet Kelly, and other movies like Ice Princess

1. Go Figure (Apple TV+)

Still from Go Figure (Image via Apple TV+)

Directed by Francine McDougall and starring Jordan Danger, Brittany Curran, Whitney Sloan, and others, this sports comedy drama is a Disney channel original. It revolves around a talented figure skater Katelin (Danger), who wants to win championships and eagerly wants to get coached under a famous Russian figure skating coach.

She is even ready to join the ice hockey team, so that she can win a scholarship to the institute. Like Ice Princess, it is a Disney movie about a young girl trying to excel at a sport.

2. Cadet Kelly (Prime Video)

Still from Cadet Kelly (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Hillary Duff, Shawn Ashmore, Aimee Garcia, and others, this military comedy movie is a Disney channel original movie, directed by Larry Shaw. The movie is about Kelly (Duff), who is clumsy and clueless and joins the Military Academy as a cadet. She must now prove herself against her stern commanding officer and others.

The movie is a light-hearted film and like Ice Princess, it is a Disney movie that focuses on young girls facing hard challenges to win a battle. While Casey fights against all odds to become an ice skater, Kelly overcomes all challenges to become a disciplined cadet.

3. Radio Rebel (Prime Video)

Still from Radio Rebel (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Peter Howitt and based on a novel by Jessica Scott, this teen drama TV movie premiered on Disney Channel and is co-produced by Disney Channel. Starring Debby Ryan as Tara, a shy teenager, the movie is about her undercover activity of running a radio channel from her home and showcasing her true side.

However, problems arise when her school’s principal discovers that she is the radio jockey behind the mischievous radio channel and threatens to expel her. While its premise is different than Ice Princess, it has some similarities. In both Disney movies, the young girls try to showcase their passion, even if they have to hide it from others.

4. Read It and Weep (Prime Video)

Still from Read It and Weep (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Kay Panabaker, Jason Dolley, and others, this comedy Disney drama is based on a novel by Julia DeVillers. The movie is about a shy high school student, Jamie (Kay), who writes about her alter ego, Isabella, in a computer journal and presents her as a popular girl.

Her life changes when her best friend gives the journal in a writing competition and it gets extremely popular. While its premise is different than Ice Princess, both are Disney movies about young girls who get caught amidst fame and are trying to showcase their real personalities and passions through various means.

5. Cow Belles (Prime Video)

Still from Cow Belles (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This romantic teen comedy is directed by Francine McDougall and stars Alyson Michaleka and Amanda Michalka. The movie is about two wealthy sisters, Taylor and Courtney (Alyson and Amanda respectively), who have never worked hard in their lives. Things change when their annoyed father decides to make them work in their family business, which is a dairy farm.

The light-hearted movie is full of hilarious moments and is about the importance of hard work and determination. While its plot is different than Ice Princess, both are Disney movies about young girls who are trying to find their identity and way in life.

